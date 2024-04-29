Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

With the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch fast approaching its 23rd May release date, many of us are undoubtedly wondering just how the game will actually compare to the GameCube original.

Sure, you can come to some reasonable conclusions based on the trailers and preview footage, but there's nothing quite like a good comparison video, is there? Well, lucky for you, we've got one right here. We take a look at some footage from the original GameCube release and the new remake on Switch, before splicing them together for a good ol' fashioned side-by-side comparison.

Looking at the footage, we can certainly understand why this one is being referred to as a 'remake' rather than a 'remaster' - some of the new assets and textures are simply gorgeous - but gosh, it's still a pretty thin line, right? Well, either way, we go into much more detail about what you can expect when the game launches in May with our hands-on preview, so be sure to check it out below: