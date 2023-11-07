Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Special World - Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb To The Beat

This short challenge level has a five-star difficulty rating, as do all of the special world stages, so prepare to learn the layout and timings as you wall-jump between vertical platforms to the beat and avoid the fiery lava below.

All the flower coins here are easy to spot along the way, but you'll need to time things just right to grab them and continue on your way! We've included images of all three below.

All Flower Coin Locations

Flower Coin #1

The first coin is at the top of the right-hand column of blue blocks. You may need to jump back towards the wall to grab this.

Flower Coin #2

The next coin can be found above a yellow row of blocks.

Flower Coin #3

Just after the short wall-hopping section, jump onto the purple row of bricks for the last flower coin.

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Finish the level!

