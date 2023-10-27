Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations. Ready?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: World 6 - Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship

All Flower Coins

Flower Coin #1

You'll find the first coin not too far into the stage, but it's in a bit of a tricky spot below a pole. Drop down and then wall jump as soon as you hit it and you should bounce off onto the ground on your right.

Flower Coin #2

The second coin is also in a tough spot. For this one, we waited until we had passed the actual coin and then fired an enemy carcass at it from the right side to smack it.

Flower Coin #3

The third coin is right at the start of the wonder flower sequence. Stay out of Bowser's lasers as you jump to nab it. Use the yellow brick wall for leverage if you need it.

Wonder Flower

The wonder flower is behind some yellow blocks. Simply slap the switch on the left to open the way.

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Complete the wonder flower sequence.

Wonder Seed #2

Complete the level!

