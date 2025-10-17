If you're a long-time Pokémon fan, there's no doubt that you'll want to get an Eevee on your team in Legends: Z-A as quickly as possible. Fortunately, you can do so pretty early in the game.

Below, we'll explain how to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, highlighting the earliest location you can find one and some tips for nabbing it.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How To Catch Eevee Early

You'll find Eevee in a small grassy patch just above Wild Zone 1, in Lumiose City's Vert Sector. Unfortunately, there are some early-game main missions that you have to wrap up first.

To get to this area, you need to have progressed some of the way through Main Mission 5, 'The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower', specifically, up to the point that Emma first introduces you to Side Missions.

At this point, you're free to explore a little more of Lumiose City as you please. So, fast travel down to the Pokémon Research Lab near Wild Zone 1, and turn right up Vernal Avenue. Take the right turn after the Hair Salon, then turn right again into the courtyard — it's the section of the map where the 'Vert Sector 9' text sits.

Head down the steps and over the bridge, and you should find an Eevee relaxing in the grassy area.

There are very few good hiding places in this courtyard, so your best bet is probably to engage Eevee in battle and throw a Poké Ball once it is stunned at the end.

Taking too many risky throws or alerting Eevee to your attention too early will make it run away, so take your time, work its health down, then nab it once the time is right.

And just like that, you've got an Eevee on your team after just a few hours of gameplay. You can also catch this 'mon in a late-game Wild Zone, but you'll have to wait a while for that one.

For more catching tips, be sure to check out our Pichu, Kanto Starters, and Kalos Starters guides. If it's more general advice you're after, head on over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.

