If you like shiny hunting, then you'll no doubt be clamouring to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This item increases the likelihood of encountering a shiny Pokémon out in the wild, a much-rarer colour of a familiar face.

This guide covers what you need to do to get this extremely useful item, so get ready to seek out those sparkly 'mons and collect all the colours!

How do you get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

The Shiny Charm is actually pretty straightforward to unlock, except it takes a really long time.

You need to get yourself to Research Level 50. It'll require a lot of effort, so let's go over what you need to do.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

How to raise your Research Level

Similar to Research Levels in Legends: Arceus, Mabel will want you to fulfill different tasks to help fill out the Pokédex and a few other activities.

Examples include:

Catching multiple Pokémon of a specific type

Filling out the Pokédex

Filling out your Mega Evolution Pokédex

Sitting at Cafés

Sitting on benches

Catching every Pokémon within a Wild Zone

Evolving Pokémon

Using Evolution Stones and items

There are multiple tiers to most of these, meaning the more you do a thing, the more points you'll get. Unless you very specifically focus on getting these Research Tasks done, you probably won't get to level 50 until you're in the post game. So no need to rush!

You can check which Research Tasks you have available by hitting L on the Mable's Research tab on the menu. Claim any rewards you have by entering the menu. It's that easy.

Now you can be a shiny hunting pro with this item. Of course, there's plenty of other stuff to do in Lumiose City, so check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the help you need.