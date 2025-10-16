If you're playing any Pokémon game, we'd wager that you probably want to add a Pikachu to your ranks at some point. Legends: Z-A is no exception, and, fortunately, you can get started on that evolution chain pretty early.

In this guide, we'll explain how to catch Pichu as early as possible, so you can get this adorable little Electric Type on your team in no time.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How To Catch Pichu

You can find Pichu in Wild Zone 1, locked away in a gated area to the west.

To get to it, you'll need to have access to the TM Rock Smash. If you're yet to collect this move, catch any five Pokémon in this first Wild Zone, then head to the Pokémon Research Lab and speak to Mabel, as instructed.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

After being introduced, Mabel will reward your catching feats by upgrading you to Research Level 2, unlocking Rock Smash in the process.

Leave the Research Lab, and teach Rock Smash to your chosen Pokémon — if you're doing this right at the start of the game, it'll likely be Bunnelby.

Head back into Wild Zone 1 and use Rock Smash on the boulders blocking the way to Pichu's western area.

Climb the ladder on your right and walk along the rooftop until you're in line with the Pichu below. Drop into the long grass to avoid scaring the Tiny Mouse Pokémon away, then aim with ZL and throw a Poké Ball with ZR.

There is another route into this zone that doesn't involve rock smashing, though it'll be blocked off until you've returned to Hotel Z and completed Main Mission 4, 'Battling in the Z-A Royale'.

With that out of the way, return to the Pokémon Research Lab just outside Wild Zone 1. Take the road right, then turn right down the first alley to find a secret entrance into the Wild Zone. Sneak up on Pichu in the long grass, and throw a Poké Ball to catch.

And just like that, you'll have your very own Pichu! Check out our guides for how to track down all three Kalos starters for more catching assistance. And if you're after more general tricks and tips, be sure to head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.