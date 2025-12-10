Mega Evolution was key in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and you can bet it's back with a bang in the aptly titled Mega Dimension DLC.
We've seen some already in the run-up to the DLC's release, but there are plenty more newbies joining the Mega Evolution roster. This guide covers every single new Mega added in Mega Dimension, along with how to get their Mega Stone.
Note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we spot more new Megas.
Also, spoilers abound for every single Mega Evolution added to the DLC, including images. If you don't want to know what they are, then click away!
All New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC
There are a whole host of brand new Megas for you to discover. While we don't have the exact number yet, there at least over 10 of them to catch.
This does not include Mega Mewtwo X and Y or Mega Diancie, which were added via free Mystery Gift updates. Those are included in our Mega Evolution guide for the base game.
Mega Raichu X
Type: Electric
How To Get: TBC
Mega Raichu Y
Type: Electric
How To Get: TBC
Mega Baxcalibur
Type: Dragon/Ice
How To Get: Ranked Battle Season 4
Mega Chimecho
Type: Psychic/Steel
How To Get: TBC
Mega Zeraora
Type: Electric
How To Get: TBC
Mega Lucario Z
Type: Fighting/Steel
How To Get: TBC
Mega Absol Z
Type:
How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Absol Z and get the Absolite Z as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 1 Main Quest
Mega Crabominable
Type:
How To Get: Get the Crabominite by completing the Rogue Mega Showdown Side Mission
Mega Staraptor
Type: Flying/Fighting
How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Staraptor and get the Staraptite as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 2 Main Quest
Mega Tatsugiri
Type: Dragon/Water (for all three forms)
How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Tatsugiri and get the Tatsugirinite as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 3 Main Quest
One mega list for some Mega 'mons. For more base game tips, head to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A walkthrough for our complete suite of guides.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...