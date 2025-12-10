Mega Evolution was key in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and you can bet it's back with a bang in the aptly titled Mega Dimension DLC.

We've seen some already in the run-up to the DLC's release, but there are plenty more newbies joining the Mega Evolution roster. This guide covers every single new Mega added in Mega Dimension, along with how to get their Mega Stone.

Note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we spot more new Megas.

Also, spoilers abound for every single Mega Evolution added to the DLC, including images. If you don't want to know what they are, then click away!



All New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC

There are a whole host of brand new Megas for you to discover. While we don't have the exact number yet, there at least over 10 of them to catch.

This does not include Mega Mewtwo X and Y or Mega Diancie, which were added via free Mystery Gift updates. Those are included in our Mega Evolution guide for the base game.

Mega Raichu X

Type: Electric

How To Get: TBC

Mega Raichu Y

Type: Electric

How To Get: TBC

Mega Baxcalibur

Type: Dragon/Ice

How To Get: Ranked Battle Season 4

Mega Chimecho

Type: Psychic/Steel

How To Get: TBC

Mega Zeraora

Type: Electric

How To Get: TBC

Mega Lucario Z

Type: Fighting/Steel

How To Get: TBC

Mega Absol Z

Type:

How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Absol Z and get the Absolite Z as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 1 Main Quest

Mega Crabominable

Type:

How To Get: Get the Crabominite by completing the Rogue Mega Showdown Side Mission

Mega Staraptor

Type: Flying/Fighting

How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Staraptor and get the Staraptite as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 2 Main Quest

Mega Tatsugiri

Type: Dragon/Water (for all three forms)

How To Get: Defeat Rogue Mega Tatsugiri and get the Tatsugirinite as part of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 3 Main Quest

