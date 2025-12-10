Are you ready to dive into a new dimension? Pokémon Legends: Z-A's only DLC, Mega Dimension, is out now on Switch 1 and Switch 2, and it gives you access to a brand new story, new Mega Evolutions, and a whole new suite of returning Pokémon.

If you're raring to dive in and want to know just how to get started on your return to Lumiose City, this guide is here to help you.

We'll run through how to access the Mega Dimension DLC, along with what level to expect the Pokémon to be.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Unlock The Mega Dimension DLC

First up, the obvious: update your game to the latest version. Then, make you've bought the Mega Dimension DLC on the Switch eShop or via a download code.

There's only one DLC page and it's compatible with both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 Edition, so no need to search out the right page. And, regardless of what platform you're playing on, the DLC is the same price — £24.99 / $29.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Along with access to the new story (more on that in a bit), you will also get some Holo-X and Holo-Y apparel items and a code for a Luxurious Poké Ball Set, which contains four types of Poké Balls — 3x Fast Balls, 3x Lure Balls, 3x Level Balls, and 3x Heavy Balls.

Do I need to beat the main story to play Mega Dimension?

Yes, you will need to beat the main story of Pokémon Legends: Z-A and rolled credits. You can't access it without seeing the credits, unfortunately — except for the costumes available in wave 1.

Basically, once you've reached the Main Mission The Future of Lumiose City, you'll be able to access the DLC story.

the apparel and the Poké Balls, though? They're yours from the start.

What level should I be for the Mega Dimension DLC?

By the time you beat the main story of Legends Z-A, you should probably be around the high level 60s — but for the DLC, you'll probably want to be a bit higher, around 75 or above.

However, things get interesting once you start jumping into dimensions, as wild Pokémon will be over level 100 and extremely dangerous. Basically, just come prepared!

How to start the Mega Dimension DLC

This is fairly straightforward. Once you've beaten the game and rolled credits, you'll get a brand new mission at the top of Hotel Z.

Ride the elevator up to the roof and a cutscene will play out. And that's it!

If you're seeking out other base game tips or more DLC hints, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A walkthrough for everything you need, including Mega Dimension DLC details.