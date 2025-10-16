Ranked Battles make an almighty return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, providing you with the chance to put your real-time combat skills to the test in online matchups.

Much like in Scarlet and Violet, the Ranked Battles will arrive in a seasonal structure, each with its own rewards and challenges.

In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know about Z-A's Ranked Battles, including when the next season kicks off, its Rank-Up Rewards, and how to take part.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Current Ranked Battle Season & Rewards

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is currently in Ranked Battle Season 1, which kicks off alongside the game's launch. Here's when it starts in your timezone:

North America: 11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT

The Rank-Up Reward for this season is a Greninjite Mega Stone, which you'll get after reaching Rank K.

Upcoming Ranked Battle Seasons

Here's a list of all of the upcoming Ranked Battle Seasons that have been officially announced by The Pokémon Company:

Ranked Battle Season Reward Season Start Time Season 2 Delphoxite TBC Season 3 Chestnaughtite TBC

Past Ranked Battle Seasons

If you want to check out previous seasons and see what rewards you may have missed, here's a rundown of all of those that have ended — though right now there are none because the game isn't even out yet!

Ranked Battle Season Reward Season Period TBC TBC TBC

What Is A Ranked Battle?

Ranked Battles are online competitions where you'll have a chance to test your real-time battling skills against other Trainers from around the world.

You'll pick up Ranked Battle points by playing four-player Link Battles, with more points being awarded for a higher placement or better performance.

Much like in the base game's Z-A Royale, you'll start Ranked Battles and Rank Z and will have to climb the ranks to reach the prestigious Rank A. Rank-Up Rewards are available along the way for those who successfully move up a grade.

How To Play Ranked Battles

To play Ranked Battles, head to the 'Link Play' section of the in-game menu, accessed by pressing the - button. Once there, select 'Ranked Battles'. If it's your first time, you'll need to agree to the terms & conditions.

From here, you'll be able to see the current season and participate in matches against Trainers in the same Rank as you.

Note. An active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and an internet connection are required to participate in Ranked Battles.

We'll be updating this guide regularly with the latest Ranked Battle season information, so keep an eye out for the latest news.

For more help with your Lumiose City adventures, be sure to check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub.