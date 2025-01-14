Assassin's Creed is obvious whichever later ones as just the early entries in the series made sense even if in a way 3 and 4 were on Wii U while others the Switch got were fair I guess of collections/remasters/ports. But the Ezio collection, 3, 4, Liberation (Vita) and others sure. But otherwise when it gets to the later entries and them not downscaling the PS4/Xbox One entries was interesting to see. I don't care either way for the series but it is still interesting to see how far they went.

Will we see a Mario Rabbids bundle? Maybe? I doubt a 3rd game as Sparks of Hope didn't sell well even if it's 'such a big improvement' and was so good it sucks it didn't sell well. But it was quite late and a bigger scale title not surprised it took that long.

Far Cry anything maybe 6 would be a surprise to appear on Switch 2. I mean as if they couldn't have offered Far Cry 2, 3, (I doubt they care to offer the Instincts/other ones from OG Xbox or Wii to Switch at all) but nothing at all is just weird. Or did they give up on archiving those but Assassin's Creed they would. XD Why not just try, Yakuza on Wii U sure tried but probably wasn't right. I mean they need to try hard putting out at least 1 title on the systems.

A Red Steel 1 & 2 collection won't happen or Red Steel 2 VR but Far Cry not on Switch, is it too crazy for Nintendo fans? Clearly not but Ubi are just too lazy.

Whatever the case of Tom Clancy games of the past they care to offer/archive. Rayman remasters either. We will have to wait years for a new Rayman 2D or 3D.

In terms of a different game happening who knows. Seeing Mario Rabbids was surprising and while I got to them late I love them a lot like Red Steel 2 was so good on Wii. Or ZombiU on Wii U.

Ubisoft hasn't made much I care about other than Mario Rabbids or Prince of Persia these days, Rayman DLC is not something I wanted to see and I'm just buying their old games from different series instead to see what I missed.

But the current direction of their games or IP how they could be handled I don't have much hopes/care for really. Unless they have another Mario Rabbids or Immortals Fenix Rising type surprise I've very much not interested in the slightest and not interested in ports.

Getting different titles releasing like Snake Pass (got recently I know is on other platforms but still thought of as a Switch title) are great to see, but rarely when we see them from different third parties.