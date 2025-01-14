Nintendo's new console launch is seemingly on the horizon and apart from first-party titles there is also expected to be plenty of third-party support.
The reliable podcaster 'Nate the Hate' has once again chimed in, claiming Ubisoft has "more than half a dozen games for the Switch 2" planned, with many of them expected to be "late ports" of existing releases:
"I've been told Ubisoft is doing more than half a dozen games for the Switch 2, and a lot of them are going to be late ports, these are from a range of franchises, like The Division, Rainbow Six Siege, there's also some discussion and consideration of doing a Mario Rabbids collection...it's just a question of when will these games come out."
"Within the launch window" of the 'Switch 2', Nintendo fans can apparently expect to see Assassin's Creed Mirage. The new title Assassin's Creed Shadow is also believed to be arriving on the system, but it "probably" won't be ready for launch:
"To my understanding, Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of those in development ports, it just won't be ready for launch, and probably won't be ready for the launch window.
Nate adds how if Ubisoft "can port the game, they will port the game" - linking this to the third-party company's current "financial issues" and how it likely views the Switch successor as a "potentially lucrative platform" to release as many games as possible on.
The Switch "successor" will be announced this current fiscal year, with the latest reports suggesting the big reveal is close by.