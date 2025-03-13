Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

After years of content updates and DLC, developer FuturLab has today revealed PowerWash Simulator 2. If that wasn't news to scrub up for, it seems like it'll be cleaning its way onto Switch 2.

As the name suggests, this is a full-blown sequel to the 2022 clean 'em up (is that a thing?), which will see you blasting the dirt off an entirely new range of mucky memorabilia. This one brings in a new campaign, with bonus locales to scrub, fresh, soapy cleaning equipment, a squeaky-clean home base, and more.

Oh and yes, Switch 2! The above reveal trailer specifies that this one will be landing on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 consoles, though Eurogamer has reported that the upcoming Nintendo console is also included in that launch line-up.

But don't get your hopes up too high now. A FuturLab rep told Gematsu that "there are no current firm plans" for a Switch 2 launch, though the studio would "like to release" on the upcoming Nintendo console. "We have no timeframe or news there," the statement concluded.

We've reached out to FuturLab for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back.

Here's a rundown of the sequel's filthy features and soiled screenshots (neither sounded that gross in our heads) from its Steam page:

Craving more to Clean?

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham’s mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City. No Place like your Home-base

Kick back and relax in your home-base after a hard-days-cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-screen!

Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

There’s Lots More to Come...

Watch this space as we dish the dirt on new content and features coming in PowerWash Simulator 2!

It sounds like a lot more details will be coming our way in the months ahead, but until then, prepare for some more muck-blasting bliss.