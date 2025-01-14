Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Following last week's supposed 'Switch 2' hardware leaks, more hints about the software lineup are now circulating online.

Apart from "more than half a dozen Ubisoft games" expected, Nate the Hate has claimed on his latest podcast Nintendo's new system could also be getting Konami's next Metal Gear Solid game. Here's what he had to say:

"Some other third-party games I have heard include Metal Gear Solid: Delta, which is coming out in 2025...I'm hopeful that maybe it is a day and date release, when it does come to Switch 2."

The source adds how Square Enix is also gearing up to release Final Fantasy VII Remake on the new Nintendo system in 2025, with Rebirth to apparently follow in 2026. As for the newest entry, it seems less likely:

"I've had some people ask me will Final Fantasy 16 come to Switch 2 and to my knowledge, right now 16 is not planned for Switch 2 - Square Enix is prioritising Remake and Rebirth, because those are more iconic games, Cloud is a very iconic character versus Final Fantasy 16, while a good game, just hasn't really clicked with a lot of people."

At the end of this, he mentions how all "major third-party developers" are considering an "array of ports" and suggests looking towards developers who have partnered with "Nvidia to showcase DLSS" and "even Ray tracing" on their games, to provide an idea of what else could end up on the new platform.

As always this is a rumour, so take everything here with a grain of salt. The Switch reveal is scheduled to take place in the current fiscal year and could be happening very soon.