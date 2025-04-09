Feature Death By A Thousand Karts - Can We Race ALL 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks In A Single Session? The sweat, the tears, the evil babies

More Free Roam chat, less GameChat...chat (Jim Norman, staff writer)

Much like Gavin, the Free Roam stuff is the feature that I'm really keen to hear more about. Getting to drive around the world at your own speed is one thing, but I want to be told that there's a point to it. Show me that there are missions, unlockables, or collectibles out there, and I'll be happy!

The Nintendo Treehouse hosts were pretty cagey with what can be achieved in Free Roam, only really showcasing the ability to... drive around tracks again, only slower. There has to be more to it than that.

Honestly, the only thing that I don't want to see is another surface-level rundown of the game's three main modes and how GameChat is integrated into them. We've seen all that fun stuff already, so here's hoping that the Direct can bring something new to the table.

Rainbow roadmap (Ollie Reynolds, staff writer)



It feels like we’ve already been shown quite a lot, but the fact that we’re getting a dedicated Direct indicates that Nintendo is keeping a few big surprises under wraps. Will there be proper aircraft vehicles with full airborne races? Is that how we reach the inevitable Rainbow Road track?

Otherwise, I hope to see some sort of roadmap in terms of DLC (perhaps keep it to smaller, free updates for the foreseeable future though – sheesh!). Nintendo dipped its toes in the water with the Booster Course Pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but I suspect it’ll want to ensure there’s a steady flow of new content available over the coming months (and years).

How this works and, perhaps more crucially, how new tracks will be implemented into the open-world structure will be very interesting to see. You can’t just slap a bunch of new courses into the main menu – not this time.

Karteristics and boss battles (PJ O'Reilly, staff writer)



I'm very excited to see what further details we get from Nintendo on the open-world and free-roam exploring aspects. Just how much freedom will we have whilst moving between race locations? Will they tie the new grinding and wall-jumping mechanics into the world to make traversal more varied and involving? All that sort of stuff, but also what will they bring to the table in terms of the game's collectibles? How will they tempt us to dig in and grab them all? With snazzy new kart parts or outfits? Will there be rarities involved?

Other than this, I'm gonna need more vehicle details. I wanna know if I can expect cool transformations like those found in the sublime Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, and how any changes to vehicles might then play out in terms of track design. What tricks have they devised to aid us in boosting and shortcutting deviously to glory?

Oh, and bosses and challenges? Nintendo, give us some Mario Kart boss fights. Races to the death. The good stuff.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

Looking forward to finding out more about this Mario Kart World? Let us know your predictions, hopes, and wishes in the comments below!