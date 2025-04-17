The Mario Kart World Direct has provided confirmation that the fan-favourite Battle Mode will be making its grand return in the new Switch 2 title.

For the uninitiated, Battle Mode contains two sub-modes in which players compete against one another within contained environments. The first, Balloon Battle, has you launch items toward your opponents in an effort to burst their balloons. The second, Coin Runners, was introduced in Mario Kart Wii and has you collect coins littered around the environment; whoever has the most at the end wins – simple!

The footage shown didn't reveal a great deal, but it looks like the classic Battle Mode map 'Big Donut' will be making a return for Mario Kart World. It also looks like the new game will feature Balloon Battle and Coin Runners matches within the open world in addition to the more familiar, contained stages.

Here's a look at Nintendo's official description of the returning mode:

"Battle Mode: Battle Mode is back and more hectic than ever! Secure the gold by collecting the most coins in Coin Runners or burst your rivals’ balloons with items in Balloon Battle. If you pop all of your rival’s balloons, they are out!"

The new Direct didn't cover a lot that we didn't already know, but it did confirm that missions will also be returning in the open world. One involved tracking down blue coins littered throughout the environment after hitting a switch.

Mario Kart World launches alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.