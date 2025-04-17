Nintendo's Mario Kart World Direct might not have been stuffed with new information about the upcoming racer, but it did give us a closer look at the new 'Free Roam' mode and spill the beans on some of the activities we'll find on the open road.

As it turns out, Free Roam is packed with missions and unlockables to keep us busy between races. There are "hundreds" of 'P Switches' scattered throughout the environment that open up missions to hone your driving skills, hidden 'Peach Medallion' coins and hidden panels, all waiting to be found.

It's unclear what, exactly, the collectables do, though the character silhouette that popped up next to the Peach Medallion in the new footage has us wondering whether this might be one of the ways to get your hands on new racers.