The first Nintendo Direct dedicated to a single Switch 2 game has come and gone, giving us a 15-minute deep drive (c'mon, that's a keeper!) into everything we can expect from Mario Kart World when it launches alongside the system on 5th June.

If you've been keeping up with hands-on impressions following the Switch 2 Direct and the subsequent Switch 2 Experiences, the MKW Direct probably didn't tell you much you didn't already know, but it did give us an extended look at the titular world, the courses within, and confirmed the return of Battle Mode and more.

Let's take a look and round up all the details from the Mario Kart World Direct.

Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct (April 2025) - The Full Presentation

If you're keen to catch up, here's the full 15-minute MKW Direct, originally broadcast at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AET on Thursday 17th April 2025.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Nintendo Life Live Reaction

And if you fancy a little watchalong with Felix and Zion, here are their live takes as the Direct happened.

Mario Kart World Direct Round Up

Okay, enough waffling - let's drive right into things...

The New Courses

First up, we got a look at a selection of the new courses, including some specific callouts:

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Salty Salty Speedway

Starview Peak

Boo Cinema - Dracula Waluigi!!

We also saw some old favourites highlighted:

Toad’s Factory

Peach Beach

Wario Shipyards / Galleon

We got further confirmation of returning courses that have been reworked and integrated into the world (big up for Koopa Troopa Beach!), and Day or Night racing was also confirmed.