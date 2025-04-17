Mario Kart World having some kind of Rainbow Road track seemed like a no-brainer, but Nintendo's playing its cards close to its chest with the details (apart from that one leaked image from the official website). However, during today's Direct, the jolly announcer dropped one big hint that the iconic raceway will make an appearance in the game, just don't expect to play it right from the jump.

It seems that Rainbow Road will be an unlockable course, only available to those who have beaten all seven of MKW's Grand Prix races. It's unclear whether you'll need to place a certain level or simply drive through all 28 circuits, but "a certain colourful course" will apparently be there waiting for you upon completion.

Of course, the "colourful course" in question could be a whole range of raceways (Baby Park's pretty colourful, no?), but based on the shining, rainbow-looking trail that accompanied the mystery course in the new footage — and how it appears to be situated in the sky — we're pretty confident we know where Nintendo's going with this one.

The Mario Kart series is no stranger to a late-game unlockable, but it'll be fun watching everyone work just to immediately rip their hair out when they realise how frustrating the reward will likely be. Watch out for those edges, folks!