As detailed during Nintendo's Mario Kart World Direct, the Switch 2-exclusive racer will allow its players to unlock a literal smorgasbord of costumes inspired by a menu made up of "dash foods" from around the world.
During the show, we got a look at some Free-Roam-style portions of Mario Kart World, which are populated by Yoshi restaurants. The restaurants serve food themed on the region you are currently visiting and, by gobbling some up, you'll give yourself the chance to unlock a costume to suit the food style - as well as giving yourself a handy speed boost!
As Nintendo details:
"Drive-Thru and Roll-Out: Make a pit stop at Yoshi’s for a local delight: Dash Food! These to-go orders will give you a speed boost and sometimes also unlock outfits that can be donned from the character selection screen. There are plenty of dishes and outfits to find, so drive through when making your way around Mario Kart World."
We got a look at some spinning sushi and the resulting Japanese-inspired threads Peach, in the short Direct today, as well as some natty robes for a waterborne Wario. Now we can't wait to see just how many outfits and food styles are available once the full game drops!
Comments
No wonder Yoshi keeps commiting tax fraud. Must be making a mint from all these fast food joints.
I wonder if any of these costumes will make it into the next Smash, or later, the Smash alternate costume makes it into MKWd?
This I saw multiple different cultures from their cuisines.
I saw USA, Japan, Italy, India so far.
Which else countries in this game?
If they don't add Lederhosn Luigi with his sausage cart I'll be disappointed
I'm so glad that unlockables are back in a more fun way than getting x coins and even more so since all these cool costumes (and also characters although in a different way based on what we've seen also from previous footage) are among them - looking forward to getting them all!
I'm just glad they're unlocked via gameplay
Nintendo is on a razors edge right now as far as PR is concerned. They better not announce any predatory DLC or practices for these games if they are going to cost this much
I'm happy to pay $80 for this game if it comes with all the content and doesn't ask me to open my wallet once after purchase
Fun costumes. I like the little throwbacks to games like Game & Wario and 3D Hot Rally.
That said, can someone tell Nintendo's UI designers about the concept of sub-menus, please?
I approve of Matsuri Yoshi, and I'm happy to see Aurora Rosalina confirmed. Now I REALLY hope Nintendo can organize their character select screen. No excuse for hiding costumes in sub-menus when 8 DX did just that!
@Jam777
Literally the only people complaining about the price are those in the West. Japan is actually happy and excited about the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World because they aren't miserable like people elsewhere
Since each costume has a different character slot, I wonder if they will each have different stats to spice things up?
