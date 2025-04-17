As detailed during Nintendo's Mario Kart World Direct, the Switch 2-exclusive racer will allow its players to unlock a literal smorgasbord of costumes inspired by a menu made up of "dash foods" from around the world.

During the show, we got a look at some Free-Roam-style portions of Mario Kart World, which are populated by Yoshi restaurants. The restaurants serve food themed on the region you are currently visiting and, by gobbling some up, you'll give yourself the chance to unlock a costume to suit the food style - as well as giving yourself a handy speed boost!

As Nintendo details:

"Drive-Thru and Roll-Out: Make a pit stop at Yoshi’s for a local delight: Dash Food! These to-go orders will give you a speed boost and sometimes also unlock outfits that can be donned from the character selection screen. There are plenty of dishes and outfits to find, so drive through when making your way around Mario Kart World."

We got a look at some spinning sushi and the resulting Japanese-inspired threads Peach, in the short Direct today, as well as some natty robes for a waterborne Wario. Now we can't wait to see just how many outfits and food styles are available once the full game drops!

