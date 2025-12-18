Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

Although initially receiving a staggered release between 2021 and 2022 on Windows, iOS, and Android, the series arguably saw a huge boost when it made its way to the Switch and PS4 in 2023, with a release on Xbox following in 2024.

Consisting of the first six games in the series, the total sales does, in theory, average out at around 1 million per game, but in reality, it's likely that sales have skewed heavily in favour of more popular entries like Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy VI. Regardless, it's an impressive result.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 6 million copies worldwide. Thank you for all your support, kupo! pic.twitter.com/1feTCfZrwj December 18, 2025

Square Enix last confirmed in March 2025 that the series had sold a total of 5 million copies, which means it's managed an extra 1 million in the months following.

We imagine Square Enix must be pretty thrilled with the sales so far, but then the company has garnered a rather unfortunate reputation for being constantly disappointed in its games' performance, so who knows.

We'll be seeing more Final Fantasy on the Switch 2 when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on 22nd January 2026. A demo showcasing the beginning of the game is now available for download from the eShop.