P Switches are one of the many collectables in Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode, giving you a bite-sized challenge to break up all that driving. What's more, the open world is rammed with them, so you might want a hand tracking each one down.

In the following guide, we're doing just that. Below, you'll find every P Switch we've found so far as well as details of the challenge you'll face once you've pressed it.

Note: This guide, and all of the guides connected to this hub, is very much a work in progress and we're working as hard as we can to find all of the P Switches in all of the regions for you. We'll continue to update this hub, and upload other regional walkthroughs, in the coming days.

All P Switch Locations In Mario Kart World

We've split the Mario Kart World map into separate regions, breaking them down by terrain and courses. Every region features separate (in-progress) lists and shots of all the P Switches in the game, their Mission, and any tips you might need.

P Switch Free Roam Regional Map

We've split the Mario Kart World map into ten areas, which we've marked in the map above. These correspond to the relevant guides listed below.

Where courses sit on the border, we've included them in one region, and listed it under the relevant section.

All P Switches by Region & Course

Central Region

Courses included: Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, Peach Stadium

Guide coming soon!

Perhaps the busiest region of them all, the Central region is a meadowland with flowers and clean-cut grass, and home to Princess Peach's own stadium. As it's right in the middle, it borders almost every single region and is connected to multiple courses as a result — wild west to the west; volcanic to the northwest; forest to the north; fall to the east; jungle to the southeast; and the south sea directly to the south.

Coastal Region

Courses included: Salty Salty Speedway, Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach

Guide coming soon!

This eastern area is largely made up of broken islands and high seas, with two watery towns and resorts overlooking the shipwrecked galleon out in the ocean. You can drive here by going south from the snow area, northeast from the jungle, or southeast from fall .

Courses included: Desert Hills, Shy Guy Bazaar

As the western-most area on the map, the Desert is surrounded by high cliffs and overlooks the south sea to the south. To the east is the wild west, while north is the volcanic area. You'll find sand dunes and enemies aplenty as you drive the roads between the hills and the bazaar.