All P Switch Missions Hub Guide Donkey Kong
Image: Nintendo Life

P Switches are one of the many collectables in Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode, giving you a bite-sized challenge to break up all that driving. What's more, the open world is rammed with them, so you might want a hand tracking each one down.

In the following guide, we're doing just that. Below, you'll find every P Switch we've found so far as well as details of the challenge you'll face once you've pressed it.

Note: This guide, and all of the guides connected to this hub, is very much a work in progress and we're working as hard as we can to find all of the P Switches in all of the regions for you. We'll continue to update this hub, and upload other regional walkthroughs, in the coming days.

All P Switch Locations In Mario Kart World

We've split the Mario Kart World map into separate regions, breaking them down by terrain and courses. Every region features separate (in-progress) lists and shots of all the P Switches in the game, their Mission, and any tips you might need.

P Switch Free Roam Regional Map

Mario Kart World Free Roam World Map With Regions
Image: Nintendo Life

We've split the Mario Kart World map into ten areas, which we've marked in the map above. These correspond to the relevant guides listed below.

Where courses sit on the border, we've included them in one region, and listed it under the relevant section.

All P Switches by Region & Course

Central Region

Courses included: Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, Peach Stadium

Guide coming soon!

Perhaps the busiest region of them all, the Central region is a meadowland with flowers and clean-cut grass, and home to Princess Peach's own stadium. As it's right in the middle, it borders almost every single region and is connected to multiple courses as a result — wild west to the west; volcanic to the northwest; forest to the north; fall to the east; jungle to the southeast; and the south sea directly to the south.

Coastal Region

Courses included: Salty Salty Speedway, Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach

Guide coming soon!

This eastern area is largely made up of broken islands and high seas, with two watery towns and resorts overlooking the shipwrecked galleon out in the ocean. You can drive here by going south from the snow area, northeast from the jungle, or southeast from fall .

Desert Region

Courses included: Desert Hills, Shy Guy Bazaar

As the western-most area on the map, the Desert is surrounded by high cliffs and overlooks the south sea to the south. To the east is the wild west, while north is the volcanic area. You'll find sand dunes and enemies aplenty as you drive the roads between the hills and the bazaar.

Fall Region

Courses included: Dandelion Depths, Cheep Cheep Falls

Guide coming soon!

The smallest area on our world map is the Fall region, encompassing two of the leafy, green, water-y courses on the map. It transitions from crisp green leaves and industrial works (think Steam Gardens from Super Mario Odyssey) to an autumnal Asian-inspired landscape as you drive south. To the north, you'll find the forest; east is the snow and coastal regions; south you'll find the jungle, and west is the central region.

Forest Region

Courses included: Acorn Heights, Mario Circuit, Boo Cinema

Guide coming soon!

The greenest area on the map is the most northern, with lush foliage, tall trees, and mysterious swamplands dotted throughout. There's even a movie theatre! If you follow the western roads, you'll be in the volcanic region, while south will take you to either the central or fall regions, and southeast will bring you to the chilly mountains of the snow region.

Jungle Safari Region

Courses included: Faraway Oasis, Dino Dino Jungle, Great ? Block Ruins

Guide coming soon!

Full of animals big and small, the jungle region takes you on a safari through the savannah, the prehistoric, and all the way to the skies. You can get here by heading east from the south sea, southeast from the central, south from the fall, or southwest from the coastal region.

Snow Region

Courses included: Starview Peak, Sky-High Sundae, DK Pass

Guide coming soon!

The coldest area in Mario Kart World stretches right out to the eastern seas, with beautiful ski slopes, lodges, and frozen lakes to explore. It's a big area that borders three others — the forest to the northwest, the fall region to the west, and the coasts to the south.

South Sea Region

Courses included: Crown City, DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach

Guide coming soon!

The South Sea sits directly below Peach Stadium and encompasses a mix of cities, spaceports, and a rather lovely beach. While it's a big blue area filled will palm trees and industrial works, it only borders three other regions — the wild west to its west, the jungle to its east, and the central region north.

Volcanic Region

Courses included: Airship Fortress, Bowser's Castle, Dry Bones Burnout, Toad's Factory

Guide coming soon!

Situated in the northwest region, the Volcanic area is a danger zone full of bubbling lava, craglands, and rough terrain, with Bowser's Castle situated at the top of a Volcano. You'll find the desert and wild west regions to the south, the central area to the southeast (connected via Toad's Factory), and the forest to the east.

Wild West Region

Courses included: Mario Bros. Circuit, Whistlestop Summit, Wario Stadium

The Wild West region is full of cacti, tumbleweeds, and red, rocky areas. A mix of wasteland, red stone, and mountains to the south, it borders the desert to the west, the volcanic area to the north, and the central and south sea areas to the west.

What are P Switches?

P Switch mission objective
Image: Nintendo Life

A P Switch is essentially a giant blue button that, when pressed, will activate a mission for you to complete.

Once upon a time, they were called P Blocks. Making their debut in Super Mario Bros. 3 on the NES, when you hit them, they usually turn all blocks around Mario into coins. Clearly they're a bit more elaborate nowadays, but that iconic ticking noise is emblazoned in our memories...

How many P Switches are there?

Well, we actually don't have an answer for you yet! We're still in the process of documenting just how many there are, and we've certainly seen numbers approaching triple-figures.

Online, there are reports of well over 300, but we haven't been able to verify every single one just yet. We'll keep going and give you the answer as soon as we can!

What do P Switches unlock?

P Switches reward you with stickers for your vehicle — a nice little bit of customisation. It's not much, but hey, the reward is the P Switch itself, right?

You might also need to to a certain number of P Switches to unlock Mirror Mode, which we're attempting to verify right now. So stay tuned!

What's the reward for finding every P Switch?

P Switch mission complete Koopa Troopa
Image: Nintendo Life

Well... that we don't know, yet. We hope it's something good! Not a Poop sticker or something... darn Koroks.

Why is this P Switch grey?

P Switches go grey in colour once you've cleared them. You can redo them and see if you can get a better time if you want, but otherwise, if it's grey, it's done!

Do I need to drive on walls for some of these?

Some P Switch missions do ask you to do a little Wall Riding. This technique is a little tricky to pull off, and it'll take some practice to do consistently.

To help, we have a separate guide on how to pull off a Wall Ride. P Switch missions usually give you all the tools you need to beat them, at least, so that should take some of the stress out at least.

That's a lot of missions. If you need to take a break and do some other stuff in the open roads, make sure you have a look at our other Mario Kart World guides.