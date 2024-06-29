Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: E-5 - Paranormal Chaos Walkthrough

It's time to enter a paranormal portal to end this thing. Sounds reasonable enough!

Arriving on the scene, King Boo has unleashed a whole bunch of ghosts into the mansion. Our first job here, and the bulk of this short mission, is to clean up by heading to each room indicated on our map.

Remember to return to the base of the central staircase to shift it between east and west wings to complete this part and make use of the E-Gates to bounce around even faster.

In the west wing you've got greenies in the space exhibit to mop up at the space exhibit.

Then over to the east wing via the main entrance to fight a room bursting with slammers.

From here we move downstairs and east to the Jungle Exhibit to duel with this nasty yellow beast. Remember to dodge his oil shots and then stun and hoover.

Now north to Ancient Exhibit to do battle with some greenies of the mummy variety in a short battle.

The dark age exhibit is next for some more greenies - this time let them do their attack to dizzy and then stun.

With a few more rooms to go - kitchen and restrooms - and a fairly tight limit, it's really down to having a clear run, making sure you know how to beat each ghost type, and running the right combo of E-Gates. Not a hard time limit, but a hard one to guide specifically.

[image]

Keep heading for the spots the prof has marked on the map and you should nail it pretty quickly. Our first turn we managed all but one room, so one or two tries usually does it. And remember the infested rooms change from green through orange and red as the timer wears down, so you can tell if you are too slow!

Boo - MaraBoo

Remember the hot air balloon in the Aviation Exhibit? Make sure to head there before the ghost gauntlet begins to instigate this face-off.

With this part complete, head to the terrace for even more ghosts that start with greenies and work through the gamut of slammers, sneakers, mummies, and empowered versions of all of the above. So remember your training young Luigi-san.

Beat this final onslaught and it's mission complete. Nearly there!