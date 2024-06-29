Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: E-4 - Ambush Maneuver Walkthrough

This fight starts as soon as you dark-light the centre of the room to reveal the train. A boo pops out and absorbs all the other boos to get proper hefty. To take him down we need to do a few specific things.

First up, we want to have the boo hit the flaming front of the drill train. This is only way to damage the boo and have it split up into its many smaller boo parts.

An easy way to make sure he hits the front is to let him wear himself out by missing you three times with his attack, then grab him and direct the arrow into the oncoming train before letting him go.

Once it does this, you can start wrangling each boo, shining your dark-light on them then grabbing them and aiming them at the open boxes on the moving train. This part can take time, but a trick is to grab any one you get and pull it back so that it's aiming at the boxes, it needs to be directed.

It's not easy, it can be frustrating, but you'll eventually get it and complete this short boss, who turns out not to be King Boo. Oh, well. Mission complete!