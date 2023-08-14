We're approaching the end of August and, just like clockwork, Geoff Keighley is gearing up to serve us another steaming bowl of gaming news directly from the not-E3 of Europe, Gamescom 2023.
As ever, the event this year will be held in Cologne, Germany, getting off to the races with a meaty Opening Night Live showcase to close out the summer of gaming with a bang. This will be presented by Mr. Video Games himself, the Geoff Keighley, and promises enough announcements, reveals and interviews to make you forget just how much time has passed since Summer Game Fest.
In this guide, we will let you know when Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live is scheduled to kick off, where you can watch it, and what Switch news you might see along the way.