When is Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live?

Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 22nd August. You can find all of the different time zone information below:

North America - 11am PDT / 2pm EDT

- 11am PDT / 2pm EDT UK - 7pm BST

- 7pm BST Europe - 8pm CEST

- 8pm CEST Australia - 4am AEST (23rd August)





Thousands of fans, lots of games -- it's going to be a fun night! Just over one week until we are live in Germany for @gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 22.Thousands of fans, lots of games -- it's going to be a fun night! pic.twitter.com/mSmIMZa5aM August 13, 2023

Where can I watch Opening Night Live?

If you aren't lucky enough to find yourself in Cologne for the event then worry not as Opening Night Live 2023 will be live-streamed on The Game Awards' YouTube and Twitch channels.

Of course, we will also be hosting the stream here on Nintendo Life with a live chat function so that we can all discuss the events as they happen. This will be posted to the site half an hour before the event is due to start on 22nd August, so keep an eye out if you want to watch along with us.

How long is Opening Night Live?

This is yet to be confirmed. Going by previous years, we would imagine that the showcase will last for about two hours, but we will be sure to give a precise runtime if Keighley announces any differently.

Will Nintendo be at Opening Night Live?

So far, only two games have been confirmed for next week's opening show (more on those in a bit), and while Nintendo has confirmed it will be at Gamescom itself, it's unlikely that it will have any first-party announcements to make — which means it'll likely be skipping Opening Night Live.

Rumours around the Switch 2 have been bubbling, with some even predicting that Nintendo will hint at its next console at Gamescom. Again, we'll have to wait and see what Nintendo will bring to the show.These events are not usually a Nintendo-fest, mind you, with the Big-N choosing to drop its bombshells during Directs and the like instead — and the developer usually has one of those Nintendo Directs in September.