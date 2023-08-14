Gamescom
Image: Gamescom

We're approaching the end of August and, just like clockwork, Geoff Keighley is gearing up to serve us another steaming bowl of gaming news directly from the not-E3 of Europe, Gamescom 2023.

As ever, the event this year will be held in Cologne, Germany, getting off to the races with a meaty Opening Night Live showcase to close out the summer of gaming with a bang. This will be presented by Mr. Video Games himself, the Geoff Keighley, and promises enough announcements, reveals and interviews to make you forget just how much time has passed since Summer Game Fest.

In this guide, we will let you know when Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live is scheduled to kick off, where you can watch it, and what Switch news you might see along the way.

When is Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live?

Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 22nd August. You can find all of the different time zone information below:

  • North America - 11am PDT / 2pm EDT
  • UK - 7pm BST
  • Europe - 8pm CEST
  • Australia - 4am AEST (23rd August)

Where can I watch Opening Night Live?

If you aren't lucky enough to find yourself in Cologne for the event then worry not as Opening Night Live 2023 will be live-streamed on The Game Awards' YouTube and Twitch channels.

Of course, we will also be hosting the stream here on Nintendo Life with a live chat function so that we can all discuss the events as they happen. This will be posted to the site half an hour before the event is due to start on 22nd August, so keep an eye out if you want to watch along with us.

How long is Opening Night Live?

This is yet to be confirmed. Going by previous years, we would imagine that the showcase will last for about two hours, but we will be sure to give a precise runtime if Keighley announces any differently.

Will Nintendo be at Opening Night Live?

So far, only two games have been confirmed for next week's opening show (more on those in a bit), and while Nintendo has confirmed it will be at Gamescom itself, it's unlikely that it will have any first-party announcements to make — which means it'll likely be skipping Opening Night Live.

Rumours around the Switch 2 have been bubbling, with some even predicting that Nintendo will hint at its next console at Gamescom. Again, we'll have to wait and see what Nintendo will bring to the show.These events are not usually a Nintendo-fest, mind you, with the Big-N choosing to drop its bombshells during Directs and the like instead — and the developer usually has one of those Nintendo Directs in September.

What games will be shown during Opening Night Live?

In terms of Switch releases, we can't be sure at the moment. The only games that Keighley has confirmed will appear at the time of writing are Alan Wake II and Black Myth: Wukong — neither of which are coming to the Nintendo console, unfortunately.

That's all that we know for sure right now, though Keighley has teased that the presentation will "showcase many of this holiday's biggest games", so we know that there is more in store.

That being said, last year gave us looks at Sonic Frontiers and Return to Monkey Island (both of which went on to sell well on Switch) so we're not ruling out the odd Nintendo-adjacent announcement — *cough* Mortal Kombat 1 *cough* — here and there.

Will you be tuning into Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live? What games do you hope to see make the lineup? Let us know in the comments.