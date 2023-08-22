We knew we'd be getting some Sonic Superstars news at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, and we got the best news possible — a release date.
Sonic Superstars will launch on Nintendo Switch and other platformers on 17th October, which has been the rumoured release for quite a while. The brand new trailer showcased a Battle Mode, where you can create your own robotic character and play with friends either locally or online.
October is absolutely packed, but the big talking point here is that the game launches three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which means we're getting a brand new 2D Mario and 2D Sonic game in the same week. What year is this...?
Are you excited for Sonic Superstars in October? Spin dash down to the comments below.
Comments 17
Begun this software war has...
'oof right before Wonder? Poor Sonic can't catch a break lmao'
You act like two legends can't co-exist.
I've been keeping up with Superstars ever since it's reveal and it's looking more and more promising with each trailer, can't wait to see Mario and Sonic's 2D Platformers' duking it out just like old times come October!
hardcore Sonic fans will buy Superstars no matter what but their not enough to make the game a sales success
I'm buying later in winter. I have a good reason for it. Just have to space out how often I buy games.
I have no idea what to buy between this or Wonder! Likely both eventually, but I like spacing games out to give them plenty of time and not just rush into the next one. Then there is Mario RPG too! Ooof.
Why not both? Christmas is a few months after their release.
Looks great! I’m in!
This looks good, but somehow it just doesn't look like a $60 game to me. I'm not against 2D games being full price, but this seems like it should have been $40 at most. Maybe when reviews come out, I'll be proven wrong.
Mario first, as it'll never go on sale for more than like $10 off, but Sonic will be half off by xmas
The music in that trailer was great! Felt very much like Hyper Potions.
The game looks fine, I'll probably consider picking it up on sale at some point down the line.
So Green Hill Zone IS in this game then?? Just not in the main mode...
from what we know of this game im already sold on it, the main curiosity at this point is how well it will play on switch since in an ideal situation thats the version i would get.
It's gonna be very awkward if the rumors are true and Mario Wonder does not have online co-op
Sonic vs. Mario, the 2D Mascot War is about to begin on Switch in October.
@Axecon It will have online play, probably just not announce yet or just won't be ready at launch.
https://mynintendonews.com/2023/08/21/super-mario-wonder-site-says-details-of-online-play-coming-at-a-later-date
Launching 3 days before Super Mario Bros Wonder is a bold choice.
Amazing! I'm buying both of these day one and then saving them for Christmas holidays!
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...