We knew we'd be getting some Sonic Superstars news at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, and we got the best news possible — a release date.

Sonic Superstars will launch on Nintendo Switch and other platformers on 17th October, which has been the rumoured release for quite a while. The brand new trailer showcased a Battle Mode, where you can create your own robotic character and play with friends either locally or online.

October is absolutely packed, but the big talking point here is that the game launches three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which means we're getting a brand new 2D Mario and 2D Sonic game in the same week. What year is this...?

Are you excited for Sonic Superstars in October? Spin dash down to the comments below.