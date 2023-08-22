Perhaps the best surprise of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 was Thank Goodness You're Here!, one of the very last trailers dropped at the very end of the showcase.
This delightful-looking "slapformer" comes from the team at Coal Supper, Will Todd and James Carbutt. Thank Goodness You're Here is a surreal tribute to their home in northern England: Barnsworth. This is the developer's first full-scale console game following the Steam hit The Good Time Garden.
It looks like a live Beano comic, but is full of adult humour and grotesque visuals throughout. Suitably British, then, innit? Let's see what publisher Panic has to say about the game:
After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs… Thank Goodness You’re Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman’s big meeting. The town’s colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.
Features:
- Bold, beautiful visual design that seamlessly blends side-scrolling action vignettes with top-down exploration in a chock-a-block open world
- Progressively more involved and puzzling odd-jobs to complete: cut the grass, bake a pie, traverse the astral plane!
- Hand-crafted animation and original story based on traditional Yorkshire folklore
- Authentic regional dialects guaranteed to mek thi spit art thi tea laughin’
- Oddly moving original soundtrack
Thank Goodness You're Here! will be at Gamescom over the next couple of days, but you'll also be able to try the game out at PAX West from 1st to 4th September.
We're excited to dunk our biscuits into our tea when Thank Goodness You're Here! launches on Switch sometime in 2024. Will you be putting the kettle on for a slapformer? Let us know down below.
I look forward to Americans getting confused by this. Sweet Caroline Bom Bom Bom innit bruv.
@jump British sitcoms, movies, music, animation, and literature have been made widely available and enjoyed by Americans for over a century. There's a absolutely nothing here that I haven't seen before. Are you from Barcelona?
Yeah this looks real fun. The north have more in common with us Scots than they have with the southerners as well 😉
@CountDrakeulah Where you come from do you put the kettle on?
@nessisonett I’ve been to Scotland. Once. I remember it much as one recalls a dream, or a nightmare...
I was on a budget flight to Norway when a storm hit and forced us to ditch in Glasgow Prestwick. I was stranded, and it’s so hilly up there you can’t get any signal on your carphone. It looked bad. It looked like I was going to have the spend the night in Glasgow.
The cabin crew suggested we all go out and “club it.” I had no option. It was that or one of their B&Bs. I figured it would be safer on the streets.
For the first time ever I saw the Scotch in their natural habitat, and it weren’t pretty. I’d seen them huddling on stations before, being loud, but this time I was surrounded. Everywhere I went it felt like they were watching me.
Fish-white flesh puckered by the Highland breeze; tight eyes peering out for fresh meat; screechy booze-soaked voices hollering out for a taxi to take them halfway up the road to the next all-night watering hole.
A shatter of glass; a round of applause; a sixteen-year old mother of three vomiting in an open sewer; bairns looking on chewing potato cakes.
I ain’t never going back. Not never.
This is exactly why I really love Indie Game Developers . Such a lovely good vibes trailer, which somewhere reminds me of the (was it Cartoon Network) series Flapjack. Now maybe I will turn the audio file into my new alarm clock (A) .
@VoodooTrumpet you should try Edinburgh instead of Glasgow, it’s one of the best cities in the UK. Plenty of great restaurants, clubs, beaches, hiking spots, places to visit and deep fried mars bars to eat.
@VoodooTrumpet
My aunt lives in Scotland. She says it's quite nice.
This site should do more reviews and less news. Kind of tired of the constant news. Give me them reviews.
Love how unabashedly British this is. It’s like the Beano in game form.
I’ll put this on my wishlist! The Good Time Garden was my favorite in the Short Games Collection, so I’m excited to see what the developers can do with a larger game.
@jump Of course I don't. And your type wouldn't know a Bordeaux from a claret.
I love the animation and voicework. Definitely getting it on Switch and PC for sure.
This is the kind of extremely hyper-specific humour that only about 10% of the world's population will get that I absolutely LIVE for, loved what I saw of this during the presentation and will certainly be keeping a close eye on it over the coming months!
