One of the first surprises of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 was the announcement of Little Nightmares III, the third instalment of the Little Nightmare series. The game is coming to Switch and all other platforms sometime in 2024.

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games shared the first trailer for the game at the opening showcase, with the developers confirming that the game will feature two new lead characters and online co-op.

Very few other details have been shared about the game so far, but keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for more updates on this sequel. In the meantime, check out the debut trailer above and prepared to be spooked again...