The "climactic" free update for Sonic Frontiers will arrive on 28th September, bringing brand new story content and new playable characters to the open-zone Sonic game.

In a busy night of news for Sonic fans, following Sonic Superstars' release date, The Final Horizon will allow you to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy to take on new challenges and find out just how Sonic Frontiers' story will conclude.

Sega has been pretty darn good about giving out free updates for the 3D Sonic game, with Sonic's Birthday Bash dropping just a few months ago in June.