Mortal Kombat 1 continues to look absolutely brutal — and incredible. And two fan-favourite characters have been confirmed to be returning in a new trailer, which debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Shao Kahn and Sindel — who made their debuts in Mortal Kombat II and Mortal Kombat III respectively — will be ruling the Outworld in the upcoming bloody beat 'em up.

Shao Kahn has been reimagined as General Shao, while Sindel resides as the Empress of the Outworld. Joining these two new kombatants are two Kameo fighters, Motaro and Shujinko.

Fatalities are abound in this trailer, with Sindel showcasing her impressive power with her hair. Also, there's lots of crunchy, gory action — because of course there is. Of course, the gameplay doesn't look like it's running on Switch — we'll have to wait and see on 19th September how it plays.

Check out the trailer by hopping over to YouTube. It should go without saying — make sure you're not at work or around the kids when you check this out.

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 1? Will you be grabbing this on Switch? Get brutal in the comments.