Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
Image: Nintendo Life

Gamescom 2023 has finally kicked off with Opening Night Live, and while this year's opening ceremony was expectedly light for Switch announcements, there were still plenty of interesting reveals and release dates.

While Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty were the biggest multiplatform draws, we got a release date for Sonic Superstars, a brand new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, and a surprise Little Nightmares sequel announcement.

If you missed Opening Night Live 2023, or you're just looking for every single game trailer for Switch from the showcase, then you're in the right place.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 - The full presentation

For the full presentation — including the pre-show (which starts at 29:21), you can watch the full archived stream below:

Every Switch Game Announcement & Update

Mandragora - 2024

"Mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels, out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Challenge unique & deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in-between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours."

Fae Farm - 8th September 2023

"Unfold the mysteries of the island on your own or with up to three other players. You can invite your family and friends or visit their homestead to progress together, playing beside you or online. As the seasons change, you'll be able to unlock new areas and restore the world around you. Embark on a ship and set sail to Azoria, there's a magical world waiting for you!"

Little Nightmares III - 2024

"Embark on a new adventure in the unique world of Little Nightmares. In Little Nightmares III, you follow the journey of Low and Alone, as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere. Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows. For the first time in the franchise, face your childhood fears together with a friend using online co-operative play, or solo with an AI companion."

Sonic Superstars - 17th October 2023

"Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!"

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon DLC - 28th September 2023

"Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update arrives on September 28th! Experience a brand new story and play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy in this climactic free update coming to Sonic Frontiers!"

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - 2024

"Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature's challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Round out your Expedition by hiring a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration."

Mortal Kombat 1 - 19th September 2023

"The two new characters are showcased in a new trailer, entitled Rulers of Outworld, complete with a first look at gameplay and story elements. As supreme ruler of Outworld’s army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation."

Thank Goodness You're Here! - 2024

"Childhood friends and adulthood collaborators, Will Todd and James Carbutt released The Good Time Garden for free on Steam in 2019, establishing a unique house style that pulls influence from dusty VHS tapes of 90s kids TV, cold cups of tea, and soggy copies of the Beano. Since then, they’ve been hard at work on Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a delightfully surreal homage to their hometown in Northern England."

