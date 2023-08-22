Gamescom 2023 has finally kicked off with Opening Night Live, and while this year's opening ceremony was expectedly light for Switch announcements, there were still plenty of interesting reveals and release dates.

While Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty were the biggest multiplatform draws, we got a release date for Sonic Superstars, a brand new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, and a surprise Little Nightmares sequel announcement.

If you missed Opening Night Live 2023, or you're just looking for every single game trailer for Switch from the showcase, then you're in the right place.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 - The full presentation

For the full presentation — including the pre-show (which starts at 29:21), you can watch the full archived stream below:

Mandragora - 2024

"Mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels, out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Challenge unique & deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in-between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours."

Fae Farm - 8th September 2023

"Unfold the mysteries of the island on your own or with up to three other players. You can invite your family and friends or visit their homestead to progress together, playing beside you or online. As the seasons change, you'll be able to unlock new areas and restore the world around you. Embark on a ship and set sail to Azoria, there's a magical world waiting for you!"

Little Nightmares III - 2024

