Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Nintendo continues to add to its Switch Online retro service and today it's added three more titles to the Super Nintendo library.

These titles include the Nintendo game Wrecking Crew '98, Sunsoft's Amazing Hebereke, and IREM's Super R-Type. Japan's line up is a little bit different this time. Along with Wrecking Crew and Super R-Type, it's also got Battletoads: Battlemaniacs and Marvelous: Mōhitotsu no Takarajima.

Here's a bit about the latest releases for the Switch Online Super Nintendo library: