Switch eShop - New Releases

Asphalt Champions (isTom Games, 22nd Dec, $20.00) - Asphalt Champions is a high-octane racing game where style meets speed. Tame the roads of the countryside, master the art of turbo boosting, and dominate a world built for speed and glory. These modern champion riders charge through diverse tracks – be it dusty desert roads, ramshackle junkyards, or winding country lanes.

Auto Sport Racing Simulator (Vitalii Kaminskyi, 19th Dec, $9.99) - Get ready for an intense and fast-paced racing experience. Auto Sport Racing Simulator puts you behind the wheel of high-performance vehicles and challenges you to master a wide variety of tracks, each designed with its own unique flow, structure, and racing style. Experience constantly changing environments that keep every race fresh - from tight technical sections to long high-speed stretches that test your reflexes and precision.

Battle Pixel (Testagamercreations, 18th Dec, $9.99) - Battle Pixel is an intense first-person shooter where every match becomes a fierce battle for the top spot. You’ll enter a combat zone where there’s no room for error — only those who think fast, shoot precisely, and move smartly will come out on top.

Big Trouble in Little Chimney (Ratalaika Games, 19th Dec, $4.99) - Krampus is Coming! Grab your shotgun, finish your hot punch and don't forget your mission: Save the Christmas! Big Trouble in Little Chimney is a fast paced arena bullet-hell shooter. Survive endless hordes of creatures lurk from the dark chimney and save the Christmas!

Cast n Chill [Switch 1] (Wombat Brawler, 18th Dec, $14.99) - Cast n Chill's a laid-back fishin’ game for folks who’d rather wet a line than break a sweat. Whether yer driftin’ on a lazy lake, pokin’ 'round a winding river, or droppin’ lines in salty blue water, this here’s a game where you set the pace.

Cat Girl Survivor (Minimum Studio, 22nd Dec, $19.99) - Cat Girl Survivor is a survivor-style action game where you fight endless waves of enemies alongside adorable cat girl characters.Characters automatically attack nearby enemies. Players only need to focus on movement and skill selection. Level up to acquire new skills and combine them to unleash powerful combination skills!

CloverPit Gamble (Evc Studio, 23rd Dec, $7.99) - CloverPit Gamble is a hellish fusion of card madness and deadly roulette. A rogue-lite where you’ve built your own prison and are now doomed to rot inside it. Chained in a damp iron cell, face-to-face with a trembling slot machine and a greedy ATM, you must pay your debt after every round… or be consumed entirely and dragged into the endless pit of debt. Survival here means twisting luck to your will. [Note that this is not CloverPit, which is developed by Panik Arcade and not available on Switch.]

Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder (Bigosaur, 18th Dec, $15.99) - Clutchtime: Basketball is a deck builder centered around basketball plays and team synergies. Different game modes: Elimination tournaments in true roguelike style, or Classic regular season where you can lose some games, but have to qualify and win the playoffs to become a Champion. Each mode can be played in single player mode, or shared screen with your friends.

Cosmic Arcade Tycoon (NebulaNookGames, 19th Dec, $4.99) - Build your dream arcade at your own pace. No pressure, no deadlines, just a cozy space to fill with games, decorations, warm neon lights and a bite-sized playthrough duration. Create Design your arcade from the ground up, shaping its layout while choosing from a handful of structures, furniture, decoration and arcade machines. Unlock Use your Computer to unlock new objects, expand your land and customize your character.

Crowded Mysteries 2: Winter Romance (404 Games, 23rd Dec, $4.99) - Winter’s chill has settled over the city, turning love into obsession and passion into crime. As a dedicated detective, you’ll uncover secrets buried beneath the snow — investigating shocking murders, robberies, and betrayals that test both your logic and your heart.

Cup Heroes (QubicGames, 19th Dec, $0.00) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen! Explore various enchanting worlds, from mystical forests to fiery volcanoes. Every level is a new adventure filled with hidden secrets and dangerous foes. Your Cup Heroes are waiting for you to lead them to victory!

Demonspire (EpiXR Games, 18th Dec, $14.99) - Demonspire is a dark fantasy action-platformer that throws you into the depths of a cursed tower, where only the strongest survive. You are a warrior trapped in the Demon Spire, a towering inferno of chaos and death. Your only way out? Climb. Fight. Endure. Each level begins with a fast-paced, deadly platforming section where you’ll leap over traps, dash across collapsing ledges, and follow glowing soul shards that replenish your mana and stamina.

Dive Expedition (QubicGames, 20th Dec, $7.99) - Explore sunken ships, submarines, and mysterious underwater ruins filled with hidden treasures and fascinating artifacts. Take your time as you navigate detailed environments, complete exploration objectives, and collect items scattered across the sea floor. Examine each discovery up close, uncovering the secrets of lost vessels and forgotten places.

EGGCONSOLE YUUREIKUN MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 18th Dec, $6.49) - This is an action game released by SYSTEM SACOM for the MSX2 in 1989. Players defeat various enemies with standard shots (Ochoco-Dama) and a backward-leaping tackle (Back Attack). Beautiful graphics that fully utilized the MSX2's capabilities and large enemy characters made this a highly acclaimed title, earning a lot of user support.

Electronics Puzzle Lab 1 & 2 Collection (eastasiasoft, 23rd Dec, $7.99) - Awaken your inner engineer with the brainteasing circuitry of Electronics Puzzle Lab! In this fun and educational 3D puzzle game, your task is to inspect circuit boards and make adjustments to power LED lights. Take a seat at your workbench, cut wires, flip switches and more as you trace the path of the current. This collection contains 2 games: Electronics Puzzle Lab Electronics Puzzle Lab 2

Escape game R00M08 (AlignmentSharp, 18th Dec, $1.00) - Explore 3D space and escape. Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Hidden Cats on Christmas (Great Ave Games, 24th Dec, $3.99) - Celebrate the holiday season with Hidden Cats on Christmas, a cozy and charming hidden object adventure! Search through beautifully decorated rooms, snowy landscapes, and festive scenes to find adorable hidden cats. Each discovery brings joy and adds to your Christmas spirit. Relax, explore, and enjoy the heartwarming art and music as you uncover every secret and every cat hidden among the winter magic.

LuminousStoria (SmileForeverStudio, 18th Dec, $3.99) - "Do you know the story of Luminous? " Uplifting music and An exciting work in which you defeat more and more monsters in the world of swords. An impressive character advances through the ruins with the village's treasured sword.

Monsters in Cards (GAME NACIONAL, 20th Dec, $14.99) - Monsters in Cards is a turn-based strategy game where each card represents a monster with a specific type of attack. Plan your moves carefully, choose the perfect moment to strike, and defeat your opponents in tactical battles that test your strategy and control.

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga (Noxfall Studios, 19th Dec, $19.99) - Nordic Ashes is a challenging Norse inspired roguelite-survivor game, where you’ll have to survive hordes of creatures that come your way.

Oppidum (EP Games, 18th Dec, $23.99) - Build your camp, collect resources, craft equipment, face the dangers that this island driven mad by the corruption hides and uncover its mystery in this story-driven survival adventure for 1 to 4 players. · The weight of a prophecy lies on your shoulders… Corruption has taken over the island of Insule and the creatures that live in it, a place that was once full of beauty and magic, and that only you can save from its ill fate. · …but you don't have to carry it alone

Raptor Evolution (QubicGames, 20th Dec, $5.99) - Take control of a mighty dinosaur in a post-apocalyptic world on a quest to recover its stolen eggs. Smash through environments, gather resources, and hunt grotesque human-mutants to evolve and grow stronger. Use what you collect to rebuild bridges, restore paths and push deeper into a world filled with danger and mystery.

Sheepy: A Short Adventure (Seeking Blue Records, 24th Dec, $2.00) - A Short Handcrafted Pixel Art Platformer that follows Sheepy, an abandoned plushy brought to life. Sheepy: A Short Adventure is the first short game from MrSuicideSheep.

Sports Challenge: 65 Games Edition (Plug In Digital, 16th Dec, $39.99) - Access 65 party games and compete with your friends and family in local co-op. Enjoy this party game bundle packed with dozens of sports game and unexpected activities to play solo or with friends and family.

Super Ultimate Fighters X (HUNTERS, 18th Dec, $2.80) - Super Ultimate Fighters X is a 2D fighting game. It brings together martial artists from around the world, including Karate, Judo, Sumo, Aikido, Drunken Fist, Mantis Style, Wing Chun, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Professional Wrestling, Capoeira, Savate, Boxing, Pankration, Bartitsu, Silat, Lethwei, Oil Wrestling, and more. When the technique gauge fills up, a super special move can be unleashed! VS Mode also features 2-on-2 tag team battles. Use your unique techniques to fight for victory.

System Shock [Switch 1] (Atari, 18th Dec, $39.99) - Meet SHODAN: The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.

The Days Without Gods (Wise Games, 18th Dec, $9.99) - Step into the role of Mori Granson, apprentice and subordinate to Hsiao, the head of the Magic Association. In the mage capital of Tarlin, your path will cross with Coccinea, a young woman you saved years ago, and a host of other compelling characters. As you adventure together, your mission extends beyond exploration: you must help this group forge strong bonds and become a true "Granson Family," a chosen family bound not by blood, but by choice. Will you succeed in uniting them?

The Rogue Prince of Persia [Switch 1] (Ubisoft, 16th Dec, $29.99) - Shape the legend of a Prince spared by death, whose fatal mistake doomed his people. Try your best to right your wrongs: each failure is a new chance to explore different paths, discover secrets, meet new characters, and use the knowledge gained from past attempts to change your people's fate and prove yourself as the true Prince of Persia.

Timore 6: The Cadaver (Vidas Games, 18th Dec, $2.99) - The Cadaver is a prequel chapter in the story of Timore 6, showing more about Rosa and how it all started. The surreal story is a mix of survival horror and psychological atmospheric exploration, weird creatures lurk around here, the mannequins that always look at you and the cryptic and dark backstory of Timore 6 gets more answers as well as new mysteries.

Unholy Adventure: Mystery (REDDEER.GAMES, 22nd Dec, $5.99) - If you like point and click adventure puzzle mystery games and narrative games with story mode - you've come to the right place. Unholy Adventure: Mystery is a point and click adventure game with hundreds of storyline puzzles. Each of our adventure point and click narrative story games is packed with mystery and secret stories.

What is Older? (SOURCE BYTE, 18th Dec, $2.99) - What is Older? is a fun, brain-teasing game where you choose which historical event, invention, or milestone happened first. From fire to smartphones, test your sense of time and chase the ultimate high score! Ever wondered if the wheel spun before the first pyramid was built? Or if cave paintings came before humans tamed dogs?

Woodle Tree Bundle (ChubbyPixel, 24th Dec, $15.99) - This bundle contains the first two set of Woodle Tree videogames! Woodle Tree Adventures, an old school platform game with a catchy and unique art style, and Woodle Tree 2: Worlds, an open world platformer/adventure game.

Zumba – Dragon’s Marble Trial (EpiXR, 18th Dec, $4.99) - Zumba – The Dragon’s Marble Trial invites you into an enchanting world where a charming dragon wields colorful marbles in mouth and tail! Pick a stage, aim your dragon-launched marbles at winding paths, and match three or more identical colors to trigger explosive combos before they invade your lair. Rack up high scores and up to three stars per level by clearing waves quickly and precisely.

