Feral Interactive had announced that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will be making its way to the Switch 2 in early 2026.
The enhanced port will boast improved optimisation with toggles for quality and performance modes, with further options for those in handheld mode. If you like taking your Switch 2 out and about, you can activate battery saver mode to make your gaming sessions last even longer.
An exact date has not yet been announced, but we do know that GRID Legend: Deluxe Edition will cost $39.99 / £24.99 €29,99 on release.
Here's a look at the official description from Feral Interactive:
GRID Legends marks the return of Codemasters’ premium racing franchise to Nintendo as the much-anticipated sequel to the phenomenally successful GRID Autosport on Switch. GRID Legends is an all-out racer for Switch 2 that delivers pin-sharp visuals, great performance, and a huge range of cars that will go wheel-to-wheel in 10 high-octane motorsport disciplines across 24 stunning locations.
GRID Legends comes to Nintendo Switch 2 complete with all its DLC as the Deluxe Edition, adding Classic Car-Nage destruction derby, Drift and Endurance modes, new Career and Story events, and additional cars and tracks.