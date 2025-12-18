Feral Interactive had announced that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will be making its way to the Switch 2 in early 2026.

The enhanced port will boast improved optimisation with toggles for quality and performance modes, with further options for those in handheld mode. If you like taking your Switch 2 out and about, you can activate battery saver mode to make your gaming sessions last even longer.

An exact date has not yet been announced, but we do know that GRID Legend: Deluxe Edition will cost $39.99 / £24.99 €29,99 on release.

Here's a look at the official description from Feral Interactive: