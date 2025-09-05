Star Wars Outlaws, released on 4th September 2025, is the latest in a long line of Switch 2 titles utilising the Game-Key Card physical release.

It's safe to say that most folks are under the assumption that cost is likely the driving factor behind the use of the Game-Key Card medium, with Nintendo supposedly only offering 64GB cartridges to third-party developers.

Over on Bluesky, however, Rob Bantin, who is the audio architect for Ubisoft's proprietary Snowdrop engine, explained the decision to use Game-Key Cards, and it's seemingly got nothing to do with cost. Instead, it's all to do with the disc streaming required for Outlaws' open world, with Bantin stating that the Switch 2 cartridges simply don't offer the performance needed for Ubisoft to hit its quality target.

"Snowdrop relies heavily on disk streaming for its open world environments, and we found the Switch 2 cards simply didn’t give the performance we needed at the quality target we were going for. I don’t recall the cost of the cards ever entering the discussion - probably because it was moot. "I think if we’d designed a game for Switch 2 from the ground up it might have been different. As it was, we’d build a game around the SSDs of the initial target platforms, and then the Switch 2 came along a while later. In this case I think our leadership made the right call."

John Linneman of Digital Foundry empathised with the reasoning, stating:

"Honestly, and this sucks, I do kinda get it. To match other consoles, they needed storage that was fast like a modern SSD, right? The cost on that stuff has not come down like the flash memory used for SW1 games. I think they probably did what they could and, even still, those carts cost $23 a piece."

Naturally, the explanation here likely won't (and can't) be applied to every Switch 2 game released on Game-Key Card. Some of it is probably going to be tied to cost, but it's nice to see a bit more nuance added to the conversation from both Bantin and Linneman.

Regardless of what side of the fence you sit on, it seems Game-Key Cards are here to stay, whether it's down to cost or technical limitations.