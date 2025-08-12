Updated this list with the wonderful Until Then and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound!

Of all the art styles in video games, none has a stronger chokehold on developers and players alike than the humble pixel. Whether it's a fantastically detailed modern take on what is possible in pixels, or something made in homage to NES and SNES games of yore, pixel art can be found everywhere — in every genre of game, on every console (no matter how powerful), and in every generation of games, too.

Some may dismiss pixel art as an old-fashioned art style [Names and addresses of those people on my desk, please - Ed.], but the games in this list show that pixel art can be up there with some of the most beautiful games on Switch. Just because something adheres to an evident grid doesn't mean it can't be utterly gorgeous.

So let's celebrate the best pixel art in games on the Switch!

Eastward (Switch eShop) Publisher: Chucklefish / Developer: Pixpil Games Release Date: 16th Sep 2021 ( USA ) / 16th Sep 2021 ( UK/EU )

















What likely drew you first to Eastward was the incredible pixel art direction, and we can happily report that it does not disappoint. What’s so striking about the visuals is how absolutely detailed they are, packing in a litany of small elements that give a lot to chew on, so to speak, in every frame. A series of misshapen posters on a wall. The faded paint of an old boat hull being used as a roof. Flickering neon lights of an old diner’s sign. All these things come together to convey a tremendous sense of place, and we applaud the developers for executing such an impressive visual style. And if you want more of that, the DLC, Eastward: Octopia, delivers. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. Eastward $34.99

Huntdown (Switch eShop) Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios / Developer: Easy Trigger Release Date: 12th May 2020 ( USA ) / 12th May 2020 ( UK/EU )

















The fine detail of Huntdown's beautifully detailed, hand-drawn pixel graphics infuse everything you do with a real sense of satisfying momentum and weight. Your bounty hunter feels great to control as they manoeuvre through gunfights, their clothes swooping and swishing as they jump and slide, their weapons turning enemies into bloody giblets and scenery into smouldering ruins as they leap around platforms and take cover from the crazed mobs piling out of subway trains, emerging from sewers and arriving on all manner of vehicles in an attempt to take you down.

Owlboy (Switch eShop) Publisher: D-Pad Studio / Developer: D-Pad Studio Release Date: 13th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









As you can hopefully see from the included screenshots, the aesthetic of this game is absolutely jaw-droppingly stunning at times. The pixel art approach has been used a lot recently, attempting to have gamers fawning all over nostalgic memories of their childhoods, but rarely is it done to such a high standard. Games such as Owlboy prove that pixel art should never be forgotten as a medium; certain touches such as the immense detail in the clouds and trees had us staring in awe just as much as the most realistic-looking games of 2018 will manage. Owlboy $24.99

