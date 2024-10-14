The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly versatile console, with a whole host of different controller options available to suit your mood or playstyle. Nintendo sells its own official controllers – the Joy-Con and Pro Controller – but you'll also find some excellent third-party offerings that can provide different experiences.

Below, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch controllers money can buy, including those official options from Nintendo, as well as plenty of third-party pads that are ideal additions to your setup.

⭐️ Best Overall: Nintendo's Official Controllers

To put it simply, you just can't beat the official controllers released by Nintendo. You'll likely be aware that Nintendo Switch consoles come with two Joy-Con controllers attached as standard (although different colours can be purchased separately), but the company has also kept regular players in mind with its official Pro Controller designed for lengthy gaming sessions. Let's dive in.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Joy-Con are the default controller option for the Nintendo Switch, and for good reason. These jack-of-all-trades devices can work in a variety of different setups, from a traditional single-player pad to two Wiimote-style motion controllers, and even two separate controllers for multiplayer sessions.

They're the most versatile option, allowing for all types of gameplay that the Switch console offers, and thanks to them being sold in pairs, they're a great way to quickly get friends and family involved in multiplayer sessions.

Browse through the various colours and editions available here:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers

If you're going to be regularly playing your Switch in TV mode, you'll want to grab a Pro Controller. These glorious pads are extremely comfortable, come with larger buttons that you'll struggle to live without once you give them a try, and have all of the functionality of the Joy-Con – bar the ability to turn itself into two separate controllers, of course.

Several limited-edition controllers have been released over time, although stock for these can sell out very quickly. Trust us, you won't regret getting one of these.

Nintendo Switch Online - Wireless NES, SNES & N64 Controllers

Making the Nintendo Switch Online experience all the more authentic, Nintendo has also released NES, SNES and N64-style controllers that are designed for use with your Switch. These can only be purchased directly from Nintendo, and are only available to those who are currently subscribed to the Switch Online service.

If you find yourself playing lots of retro games on your Switch, why not treat yourself?

Best For Unique Features: Hori

When it comes to third-party controller companies, Hori is right up there with the best. The accessory maker has released a number of designs that work with Switch, and plenty of its controllers boast unique features that could easily tempt you away from Nintendo's official offerings.

Here are our favourite Hori controllers and why you should consider them...

Hori D-Pad Joy-Con

With the official Joy-Con having to be super-flexible, allowing for gameplay across all sorts of different modes and layouts, neither of the two controllers come with a traditional D-pad. It's one of the few areas that some Switch owners feel could be improved, and that's where the Hori D-Pad Joy-Con comes in.

These beauties can replace your official Left Joy-Con, giving you a model that comes with a 'proper' D-Pad instead of the Joy-Con's regular face buttons. If you like playing retro games, fighting games, or any others that could really benefit from a true D-Pad, these are just for you.

Hori Split Pad Pro

Another great controller from Hori is the Split Pad Pro, designed for those with bigger hands or fans who want to play in handheld mode for lengthy periods. Replacing the official Joy-Con, these pads feature full-size analog sticks, a precision d-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions.

There are lots of designs available, including plenty of lovely Pokémon designs, several base colours, and more:

Hori Wired Controller

While we're here, let us very quickly mention Hori's range of Wired Controllers. If you're looking to save a bit of money but want that Pro Controller-style pad, you could do far worse than these Hori controllers. It won't work with Switch Lite, and while it lacks motion controls, rumble and the ability to scan amiibo, it's still worth a look for the budget-conscious. This wired controller has a detachable directional pad, too, so it's great for retro games. Check out our full review here.

Best Designs: PowerA

PowerA is perhaps mostly known amongst Nintendo fans for its range of Pro Controller-style pads that can be picked up for significantly less than the official one. Don't fret, though, because these pads are still officially licensed and work perfectly with your Switch, they just come without some of the more luxurious features.

The best part here is that PowerA's controllers come in all sorts of great designs featuring all of your favourite characters. If you or someone you know wishes Nintendo would release a Pro Controller with the likes of Mario or Pikachu emblazoned on its front, well... Here's your answer!

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller

The Enhanced Wired Controller gets rid of the official Pro Controller's HD Rumble, motion controls and amiibo compatibility, but adds two mappable buttons and an audio jack so that you can plug your headphones directly into the controller.

If you can do without those lost features, picking up a PowerA controller for a fraction of the price of the Nintendo ones – and in any design you like – might be a no-brainer. You can browse the entire selection at the links below, or check out some of our favourite designs:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

This one's essentially the same as the Enhanced Wired Controller above, except you'll pay a little more money to forgo the wire and enjoy wireless gameplay.

Again, there are so many designs to choose from...

Best For Retro Gaming: 8BitDo

We're big fans of 8BitDo's SN30 Pro+; it's perfect for playing retro games as it's wireless, has a rechargeable battery, and looks and feels just like a SNES controller. While it doesn't support NFC, it does offer motion controls and a standard, non-HD rumble feature.

Despite being modelled on Nintendo's SNES pad, the SN30 Pro+ has much more of a 'Pro Controller' feel to it and can be used with Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android – there's even a smartphone holder that clips onto the pad and allows you to use it with your phone attached.

At the time of writing, the SN30 Pro+ model is sold out, but the (also excellent) original SN30 Pro is still available – if the Pro+ reappears, we'll add the links you need right here:

We've explored 8BitDo's full range in great detail over on our retro-focused sister site, Time Extension. Feel free to check out our full retro controller gaming guide for lots more options, including accessories that even let you use PlayStation controllers on your Switch!