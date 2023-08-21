Nintendo Switch has a huge catalogue of incredible games that have come from all sorts of developers, big and small. Third-party publishers and indie outfits have flocked to the system and there's no end to the award-winning software available on Switch eShop — including Switch console exclusives — so much so that it can be tough to sort through it all!
Our ranked list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Ever covers absolutely everything on the system, but in this selection, we're looking specifically at Nintendo's first-party Switch games released in the West. All of the games below were developed (or co-developed) by Nintendo and therefore represent the company's own in-house output on the system. Other developers are trusted with Nintendo IP — Kirby and Fire Emblem, to name just a couple — but here we're looking purely at Switch games developed personally by the folks at Nintendo.
This is a reader-ranked list based on the User Ratings of each game in our database. As such, it's subject to real-time change at any time. If you haven't personally rated any of the games below, you can assign them a score out of 10 right now and exert your influence on the ranking. You can also use the search bar below to quickly find any Nintendo-developed Switch games and rate them as you wish:
So, let's take a look at every first-party Nintendo Switch game, as ranked by you. We start at the bottom...
37. 1-2-Switch (Switch)
The much-maligned 1-2-Switch does a great job of showing off the unique feature set of the Switch and its Joy-Con controllers, but it's seriously lacking in long-term appeal. When played with a group of friends or family members, it can be a proper hoot, and has the same social gaming appeal that made Wii Sports a living room tradition for so many households all over the world, but there's no escaping the fact that many of these minigames lack longevity; some are so basic that they fail to maintain your interest past the first go, no matter how inebriated you and your pals happen to be. For a retail game, 1-2-Switch feels a little anemic and would have been much better suited as a pack-in title — as a stand-alone release, it feels too fleeting and ephemeral, but as part of the console bundle it would arguably have been much more appealing.
36. Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Switch)
Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles. Combine this with the noticeable step-down in quality when playing with fewer people, and we are left thinking that this is a game which will only be brought out in very specific circumstances. It's a perfectly harmless party game, but it doesn't come close to what Nintendo has achieved in the genre in the past.
35. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
Never officially released in North America (and therefore only available via import), it's difficult to determine who Brain Training's audience is. The casual audience who would have happily bought a cheap DS for the original won't buy the far more expensive Switch, and existing Switch owners can find a slew of other brain games that may not be better, but are certainly cheaper. What's here is entertaining enough, but you're likely to have lost interest within a month; if ever there was a series that Nintendo should have turned into a mobile game instead, it's this one.
34. Jump Rope Challenge (Switch eShop)
Free-to-play fitness throwaway Jump Rope Challenge is very limited and unlikely to keep most people interested after a few days. But we have to acknowledge the intention here: this isn’t a game to make money, it's not a system seller, and it’s not even a game that we can honestly say you have to download. As a free product, though, it does exactly what you’d need it to do: get you up on your feet a bit, and maybe even put a smile on your face, too. What's not to like?
33. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch)
When compared to the sheer volume of Toy-Con seen in the Variety Kit, it's no surprise that it outsold the Robot Kit by quite some margin. However, this second pack arguably does a better job of showing the kind of depth Labo kits can offer. The main mode is undeniably fun and gives a sense of immersion that is impressive for something fashioned out of cardboard. On the downside, it takes an age to assemble and the core 'game' isn't robust enough to keep you playing for long; you then have to decide if you're going to store that bulky backpack away somewhere or spend a considerable amount of time taking it carefully apart, knowing full well that another four-odd hours of construction time is required to make it again – if the parts are in good enough condition to do so, of course. Labo was labelled a gimmick by its harshest critics, and while we think that's a tad unfair, the Robot Kit does feel like something from the Wii era in terms of its throwaway appeal.
32. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Switch)
Labo VR Kit is a giant, joyous mess of imagination, creativity, and potential. From a value-for-money perspective, the Starter Set is an easy recommendation that offers a great taste of the Labo construction experience and access to most of the pick-up-and-play VR Plaza novelties. Labo really needs to be explored to be enjoyed – Toy-Con Garage is extremely comprehensive but isn't the sort of thing you’ll pick up in an afternoon. It’s not without faults, but overall this ‘Nintendo-style solution’ to basic VR is well worth the asking price for anybody with even the tiniest bit of curiosity and brilliantly showcases the versatility of Switch.
31. Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
Nintendo Switch Sports is a charming but barebones offering. It's not a bad game by any stretch but it lacks an awful lot of what would make for a solid recommendation. Online play is the best option on offer with unlockable customisations and a predictably broader pool of players, but its limited scope means you'll be doing the same thing time after time. Local play is hobbled by a lack of any unlockables whatsoever, and with such limited options to change up how each sport plays out, solo play is a slog. There is fun to be had here, but it's more in the vein of the occasional 30-minute play sessions with friends than anything with major long-term appeal. Nintendo Switch Sports is 'fine', then, but little more than that.
30. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Switch)
The third Labo kit — Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit — is perhaps the best one; it offers a solid building experience and a genuinely entertaining way to control three distinct modes of transport, as well as a fleshed-out game world which is not only packed with things to do, but is augmented by a range of minigame modes which will provide many hours of enjoyment – although the multi-player ones require you to have a second Vehicle Kit to hand, which might not be feasible for everyone. On the downside, the build time for the three main Toy-Con modules may test your resolve, and we're not convinced that the core game offers enough gameplay to make the storage of these cardboard monsters a realistic prospect for space-short families. If you love constructing things and have a garage attached to your home, then these concerns are going to be less pressing, making this new Labo kit easier to recommend. If space is at a premium in your abode, it pains us to say that you might want to think twice about investing both the money and time into this otherwise noble venture.
29. Game Builder Garage (Switch)
Game Builder Garage is a frighteningly powerful game creation tool dragged down by a few limiting factors. The lack of an object creation tool (and pyramids) means that most games are going to look like they were made in a game creation suite, but the sheer scope of what’s possible helps to take the sting out of the tail. This will actually teach you how to make games, the tutorials that lead you through are by-and-large excellent, and the inclusion of USB mouse support is a godsend. We’re probably unable to even conceive of half of what Switch owners will be able to create using this software, but we’re certain this is helping propagate the next generation of game developers.
28. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch)
Nintendo Labo might seem like a gimmick — and it is, to a certain extent — but there’s far more to it than first meets the eye. It’s a collaborative concept as rewarding in its construction as it is in its final result (much like any LEGO build you’ve ever worked on), and one that utilises every facet of Switch’s DNA in a way only Nintendo could pull off. With the unbound potential of Toy-Con Garage at its heart, Nintendo Labo mixes the physical and digital so seamlessly that even its hefty price tag shouldn’t put you off.
27. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch)
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is a fun little romp which doesn’t have ideas above its station and presents its brain-teasers in a more lighthearted, rowdier manner than Dr. Kawashima's friendly but sterile style. This isn’t the kind of marriage between gameplay and (for lack of a better term) ‘work’ that you’ll find in Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s a greatly enjoyable and budget-friendly way to keep up the little pitter-patter of grey matter for all ages.
26. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is an impressive package, offering the best of modern-era 2D Mario, madcap multiplayer and glimpses of the outrageous invention that was to come in Super Mario Odyssey. It's a top-drawer Mario game and arguably the best of the 'New' branch whether you play on Wii U or Switch, although ageing visuals and the irritation of being kicked back to the world map after every death stand out as things that could have been finessed in this Deluxe version. Still, with New Super Luigi U included, this is a very fine 2D Mario (and Luigi) package.
25. Miitopia (Switch)
Miitopia is a weird old game, that’s for sure. If from what you’ve read you think you’d enjoy seeing King King Dedede [sic] encouraging our very own Zion Grassl to marry his daughter Kazooie over Jon Cartwright, then you’re bound to have a good time with this. It’s very much the type of game in which you get out as much as you put in; if you’re not into injecting a copy of Chibi-Robo!: Zip Lash into the role of a genie then you might want to think twice, or at least give the free demo a whirl. Whimsy and madcap situations a-plenty, this is a crossover that could rival Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, provided you’re willing to put the effort in.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...