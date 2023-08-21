Nintendo Switch has a huge catalogue of incredible games that have come from all sorts of developers, big and small. Third-party publishers and indie outfits have flocked to the system and there's no end to the award-winning software available on Switch eShop — including Switch console exclusives — so much so that it can be tough to sort through it all!

Our ranked list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Ever covers absolutely everything on the system, but in this selection, we're looking specifically at Nintendo's first-party Switch games released in the West. All of the games below were developed (or co-developed) by Nintendo and therefore represent the company's own in-house output on the system. Other developers are trusted with Nintendo IP — Kirby and Fire Emblem, to name just a couple — but here we're looking purely at Switch games developed personally by the folks at Nintendo.

This is a reader-ranked list based on the User Ratings of each game in our database. As such, it's subject to real-time change at any time. If you haven't personally rated any of the games below, you can assign them a score out of 10 right now and exert your influence on the ranking. You can also use the search bar below to quickly find any Nintendo-developed Switch games and rate them as you wish:

So, let's take a look at every first-party Nintendo Switch game, as ranked by you. We start at the bottom...

37. 1-2-Switch (Switch) Release Date: 3rd Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )















The much-maligned 1-2-Switch does a great job of showing off the unique feature set of the Switch and its Joy-Con controllers, but it's seriously lacking in long-term appeal. When played with a group of friends or family members, it can be a proper hoot, and has the same social gaming appeal that made Wii Sports a living room tradition for so many households all over the world, but there's no escaping the fact that many of these minigames lack longevity; some are so basic that they fail to maintain your interest past the first go, no matter how inebriated you and your pals happen to be. For a retail game, 1-2-Switch feels a little anemic and would have been much better suited as a pack-in title — as a stand-alone release, it feels too fleeting and ephemeral, but as part of the console bundle it would arguably have been much more appealing.

36. Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Switch) Release Date: 30th Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 30th Jun 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles. Combine this with the noticeable step-down in quality when playing with fewer people, and we are left thinking that this is a game which will only be brought out in very specific circumstances. It's a perfectly harmless party game, but it doesn't come close to what Nintendo has achieved in the genre in the past.

34. Jump Rope Challenge (Switch eShop) Release Date: 15th Jun 2020 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2020 ( UK/EU )









Free-to-play fitness throwaway Jump Rope Challenge is very limited and unlikely to keep most people interested after a few days. But we have to acknowledge the intention here: this isn’t a game to make money, it's not a system seller, and it’s not even a game that we can honestly say you have to download. As a free product, though, it does exactly what you’d need it to do: get you up on your feet a bit, and maybe even put a smile on your face, too. What's not to like?

31. Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) Release Date: 29th Apr 2022 ( USA ) / 29th Apr 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Nintendo Switch Sports is a charming but barebones offering. It's not a bad game by any stretch but it lacks an awful lot of what would make for a solid recommendation. Online play is the best option on offer with unlockable customisations and a predictably broader pool of players, but its limited scope means you'll be doing the same thing time after time. Local play is hobbled by a lack of any unlockables whatsoever, and with such limited options to change up how each sport plays out, solo play is a slog. There is fun to be had here, but it's more in the vein of the occasional 30-minute play sessions with friends than anything with major long-term appeal. Nintendo Switch Sports is 'fine', then, but little more than that.

30. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Switch) Release Date: 14th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 14th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )

















The third Labo kit — Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit — is perhaps the best one; it offers a solid building experience and a genuinely entertaining way to control three distinct modes of transport, as well as a fleshed-out game world which is not only packed with things to do, but is augmented by a range of minigame modes which will provide many hours of enjoyment – although the multi-player ones require you to have a second Vehicle Kit to hand, which might not be feasible for everyone. On the downside, the build time for the three main Toy-Con modules may test your resolve, and we're not convinced that the core game offers enough gameplay to make the storage of these cardboard monsters a realistic prospect for space-short families. If you love constructing things and have a garage attached to your home, then these concerns are going to be less pressing, making this new Labo kit easier to recommend. If space is at a premium in your abode, it pains us to say that you might want to think twice about investing both the money and time into this otherwise noble venture.

29. Game Builder Garage (Switch) Release Date: 11th Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2021 ( UK/EU )













Game Builder Garage is a frighteningly powerful game creation tool dragged down by a few limiting factors. The lack of an object creation tool (and pyramids) means that most games are going to look like they were made in a game creation suite, but the sheer scope of what’s possible helps to take the sting out of the tail. This will actually teach you how to make games, the tutorials that lead you through are by-and-large excellent, and the inclusion of USB mouse support is a godsend. We’re probably unable to even conceive of half of what Switch owners will be able to create using this software, but we’re certain this is helping propagate the next generation of game developers.

28. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) Release Date: 20th Apr 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 2018 ( UK/EU )















Nintendo Labo might seem like a gimmick — and it is, to a certain extent — but there’s far more to it than first meets the eye. It’s a collaborative concept as rewarding in its construction as it is in its final result (much like any LEGO build you’ve ever worked on), and one that utilises every facet of Switch’s DNA in a way only Nintendo could pull off. With the unbound potential of Toy-Con Garage at its heart, Nintendo Labo mixes the physical and digital so seamlessly that even its hefty price tag shouldn’t put you off.