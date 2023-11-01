As much as we loved 2021's WarioWare: Get It Together!, it's definitely an entry in this barmy franchise that's ended up dividing opinion over time. With little in the way of truly engaging multiplayer options, no real core gimmick, or any significant attempt to utilise the Switch's unique control opportunities, some folks (not us, mind) felt that it didn't do enough to really make its mark. It's also been suggested that the game's large roster of characters, each with their own mechanics, ruined the simplicity at the heart of the fun, making for one too many decisions to be made before you got to the main meat of the microgames.
Now, after waiting ages for Get It Together! to come along, just two years down the line we've got another brand new WarioWare adventure to dig into. WarioWare: Move It! makes some big shake-ups to its predecessor, wisely bringing back the motion-controlled madness of Smooth Moves and giving us more ways to engage with other players. This feels like the classic Wii experience reinvigorated, and a more fully fleshed-out entry than 2021's effort overall with regards to cooperative and multiplayer options.
As per usual, WarioWare: Move It! kicks off with Wario and his party of pals getting together for some madcap fun and this time they're all off to a wonderfully colourful exotic island. Upon arrival, Wario discovers mysterious "Form Stones" (that's your Joy-Con) and a bunch of guardian spirits to boot. Long story short, this all leads to the gang taking part in over 200 very silly microgames across a story mode that whisks you between characters on a world map, a multiplayer board game-styled party mode, lots of co-op fun challenges, and more besides.
This time around you won't just be completing extremely quick challenges by simply bashing a button either. Oh no, as per Smooth Moves, in WarioWare: Move It! you need to adopt different forms before each motion-controlled minigame in order to successfully complete the task that follows, whether that be shooting a needle through a hat, chopping up a great big vegetable, pulling tissues from a box, curtseying or doing lots of things which are altogether harder to describe.
Forms see you assume various poses with your Joy-Con held in a certain way — don't worry none of them are too complex — and once you've got the form down, you then use it to complete the quick-fire task that follows. Forms are added to your library as you progress and any can be called into action at any time. What this means in action is that you and your fellow players need to actually move (it) to assume forms and perform tasks. (That's where they've got the name from! It makes sense now...) You'll need to do lots of wiggling, flailing around, pulling off strongman poses, and purposeful squatting in order to stamp a piece of paper with your ink-soaked virtual butt.
The movement aspect to proceedings will come as no surprise to Smooth Moves veterans — yes, there are still a few survivors out there — and it serves to give Move It! a key hook, something to set it apart and inject a little personality, something which, in hindsight, Get It Together! may have been missing.
In single-player Story Mode, WarioWare: Move It! is a hoot, with a campaign full of ridiculous challenges and some decent boss battles that up the ante and scope of the games for big confrontations. The microgames are as brilliantly bonkers as ever — we've got no idea how they come up with half of this stuff — and the incredibly over-serious ways in which each new Form is introduced got a giggle from us almost every time. There's a lot of theatrical build-up, is what we're saying, before you shuffle your bum slightly to stamp a piece of paper, or flap your arms like a bird to barrel down a gorge.
Of course, all of this moving around and being very silly works best with more people in tow, and one of WarioWare's biggest issues has always been that it's just not as much raucous fun when played alone. Luckily, with this in mind, you've also got a Party Mode that gives you a bunch of fun ways to jump into the action with pals, including a Mario Party-styled board game that sees up to four players work to complete microgames as they dodge dangers and other random spanners that the game throws in the works. Throw in Listen to the Doctor!, the 2v2 Who's In Control? mode, and a boxing survival game and there are certainly plenty of ways to play this time around.
Two players can also indulge in any of the main games cooperatively, using separate Joy-Con to work through all of the available microgames on offer. Further to this, once you've completed the campaign, you'll unlock a bunch of other modes to get stuck into, such as a Copycat Mirror game for two players, two-player showdown, and stuff like Thrill Ride, where you have to best every minigame with just one life to spare. For those amongst you who like to take things to the extreme, you can also turn the speed of the game up — not recommended for 'older' folk such as ourselves — and there's a super hard remix mode to unlock to really give you the toughest challenges possible.
With a museum full of microgames to play either in solo or co-op as you unlock them, WarioWare: Move It! certainly provides plenty of ways to play through and enjoy its excellent microgame menu with your pals. As long as you're playing with a bunch of folk, you're all dandy. However, this new entry, as much as it provides plenty of content and ways to play, does suffer somewhat as a solo experience. The drive to stick with the madcap mayhem is considerably less when it's just you playing on your lonesome, although it is hard to criticise too much considering WarioWare is a party game at heart.
And when it comes to party games, this batty series has just always been one of our absolute favourites. What's not to love about watching a family member trying to catch a fish with their thighs, having your gran hold Joy-Cons to her face then stab her head around, or making Uncle Joe hold controllers in front and behind him like a beak and a tail? This is the stuff of classic family evenings spent laughing in front of a TV screen before — eventually — a large row breaks out. What more could you ask for?
In terms of presentation and performance, WarioWare: Move It! is solid across the board, whether you're docked and playing with four players or just having a quick game in tabletop mode (handheld mode with Joy-Con attached isn't supported at all, so Switch Lite owners will need Joy-Con controllers and exceptional eyesight if they wish to Move It!). The variety and silliness of the minigames is as strong as it's ever been and the introduction of forms manages to add a new (old) layer to the mayhem without making things too complex.
If you're in the mood for a very daft comedy-based party game to dig into with family and friends, the WarioWare franchise does the job every time, and WarioWare: Move It! is certainly a strong entry in the series. Yes, it's a bit less engaging on your own, and there isn't really anything we haven't seen before, but we enjoy pecking for worms whilst holding a Joy-Con to our mouths, moving our arms like a Choo-Choo train, and drawing pictures with our backsides so much that it's really hard to focus on negatives to be perfectly honest.
Conclusion
WarioWare: Move It! is another great entry in this long-running franchise that brings back the motion-controlled mayhem whilst giving you plenty of ways to enjoy its loony fun with family and friends. There are lots of fun modes to dig into and unlock here, the microgames are as daft and colourful as ever, and, as long as you can make peace with things not being quite as fun solo, it's really hard to knock the chaotically silly vibe of this most excellent party game.
Comments 22
I'm sure the game is very good, but Wario's new voice makes this a hard pass for me.
It's just not good, and really takes me out of the vibe, no matter how good the gameplay is.
Fair play to anyone who can look past it, but I can't and won't.
BUT DOES THE SUAVE FORM TUTORIAL VOICE RETURN I HAVE TO KNOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7PTQ-vLP_w
Very happy to see Move It lives up to it's Smooth Moves legacy myself (especially as someone who just played SM for the first time earlier this year and loved the hell out of it). I probably won't pick this up for a while as I've got a lot of stuff I'm saving up for currently and the €50 price tag, while probably reasonable, still feels too high for me to want to bite the bullet right now. Still, Move It looks like it'll be an excellent time whenever I do get around to it.
Well, as I'm a single player 95% of the time, I guess it's not for me, but it's nice to know those who are really into the series now have a good 2nd game on the system. Enjoy it!
Unfortunately this review confirms that the solo content isn't particularly meaty just like Smooth Moves as I suspected, but I love WarioWare so I'm sure I'll have fun with that regardless and even more so in multiplayer with my friends, looking forward to my physical copy!
IT'S WARIOWARE. Automatic 12/10 for me. Cannot wait to play this with a big group of idiots all throwing joycons at each other.
Good to hear that this game is "good", even though I'll pick it up later. This one is looking to be much closer to the "WarioWare" I wanted, which was something I wished Get It Together! was, in my opinion.
Don’t like the potshots at Get It Together here. I was perfectly fine with more challenge in a WarioWare game and one that didn’t rely so much on a gimmick. It gave WarioWare’s characters more of the spotlight and it had plenty of unlockable content. It was just a different take for WarioWare, which is fine for such a flexible series. I’m not so sure about WarioWare being “a party game at heart” when it began on handhelds with just a little multiplayer but it can definitely be that way.
As a huge fan of WarioWare, I’m naturally looking forward to this one. Smooth Moves was surely special and it’s nice to see a return to that. I admit that I’m much more of a single-player guy but at least I still have a sister to mess around with. It would’ve been nice if this review had mentioned more of the unlockable content or Wario’s new voice. Even if I still prefer GIT (brilliant acronym there) this still sounds like another solid WarioWare, so I’m buying!
@PJOReilly Does this game supports dual audio option? Is that possible to play the game with English subtitles and Japanese voice-overs?
shame about the solo play being another weak point, but i suppose thats the case with any party game. and as much as i want leaderboard challenges again those really only made sense in a GiT environment
i loved GiT all the same, cant wait to play something even more hectic and lively with move it
@Croctopus agreed! as someone who grew up with the handheld WWs, multiplayer was never a spotlight for me. GiT may not be a console showcase, but its still an creative idea thats pushed to its near limit. and as a solo player its arguably the most competitive and strategic of the whole series, with precise button controls and character viability
i have friends that specifically dont play WW cause of its motion controls, and not everyone can do these forms for one reason or another. so its cool that GiT and Move It cover both sides of the spectrum of what people want out of a WW game
Doesn’t actually sound like playing solo is the lesser experience, just that this reviewer prefers to play with others (which isn’t the same thing and is subjective). So still getting.
Will be picking this up within the next few weeks. It looks basically as expected like another solid entry.
As a WarioWare solo player, multiplayer was never a highlight for me. So as long as the micro games are fun and it has good motion controls I’ll be happy with it.
@LadyCharlie really? That’s the reason you aren’t picking it up. That’s the pickiest reason for not buying a game I’ve ever heard.
I wonder if Nintendo Cosmo will utilize joy cons and/or have motion controls? A little wary buying new games this late into the Switches lifecycle.
I just want a new Rhythm Heaven game on Switch. T.T
@Jireland92 You can buy the game if you like! I hope you enjoy it.
It's not a boycott or anything, just my own personal view.
This is honestly a great thing! Get it Together is a game for Switch Lite players or players who take no interest in motion controls while Move it is the motion control experience for those with detachable joycons and likely a dockable Switch. People shun Get it Together, but it's really because of that game that we now have the best of both worlds with this new one coming. I'm excited!
@LadyCharlie it’s just a bit of a weird reason to me. I could understand if it was the weaker solo stuff or it just not being your cup of tea, but a voice? That’ a super minor thing in the grand scheme of things. Eh whatever.
I wonder who's voicing Wario. Have we confirmed if it's Kevin Afghani?
@NIN10DOXD It is, Nintendo Everything just reported it.
@LadyCharlie I’m pretty sure you can just set the voice volume to 0 if you don’t like Wario’s new voice.
Tap here to load 22 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...