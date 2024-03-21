It's kinda hard to believe, especially given how ridiculously popular the whole Mushroom Kingdom thing is, that we've had so few games starring its actual ruler as the protagonist over the years. Yes, there was Princess Toadstool's Castle Run on Nelsonic Game Watch back in 1990, Princess Peach's very first leading role (which you probably don't need to rush out and buy), and Super Princess Peach on DS, but nothing that feels like a proper turn as the core of a full-on adventure. Until now, that is.
Yep, whilst we were fully expecting this to be a throwaway sort of experience given the above track record, it turns out Princess Peach: Showtime! is easily Ms. Toadstool's finest hour (shocker), and a far more engaging romp than we had prepared for. It's still 100% a game aimed squarely at children, mind, and there's really not a whole ton of challenge for those seeking it, but for younger gamers, for relatives or friends sitting down to have a good old Nintendo sesh with some smaller kids, there's a whole lot of fun to be had with this one.
The story in Princess Peach: Showtime sees Peach thrust into action against the evil Madame Grape and her Sour Bunch as they take over the Sparkle Theatre, where they've decided to go ahead and start making a huge mess out of all the plays. What a bunch of tools. It's up to Peach, alongside a cute little star called Stella, to jump through a whole bunch of different theatrical scenarios and gather up the power of Sparkle, which they will then use to defeat the power of...Darkle. Not even making that up.
So, what you've got is a great big excuse for everyone's favourite ass-kicking, Sour Bunch-slapping Princess to don a whole bunch of cool costumes as she assumes roles which include slick swordfighter, nimble sneaky ninja, superhero, chef, ice-skater, and...well...we won't ruin any more of the transformations, as discovering them is half the fun.
Each play is housed within a level-select setup that's hugely reminiscent of Super Mario 64 — that's far from the only retro Nintendo game reference for the elders to watch out for — and each one provides a whole new set of gameplay mechanics for you to get to grips with as you decorate cakes, bullet-time dodge ninja attacks, do a little singing and dancing, partake in some endless running and, honestly, so much more besides.
Zipping through each of these levels, or taking it slowly to collect every single sparkle and secret (the only correct way to play), it's a constant joy to see just how much love, care, and attention to tiny little details Nintendo has put into this one. Sometimes younger players do tend to get a rough ride with sloppy gameplay experiences and cash grabs, but not here. Every play is smartly designed and engaging, every single one has fun surprises to uncover, and you're constantly buffeted from one scenario to the next, never getting time to feel bored or restless as the controls and objectives keep switching things up.
Can you hold your nerve to delicately decorate a spinning cake as baddies close in from every angle, then immediately put on your best Ace Attorney impression to solve a quick mystery across the street? How do you feel about engaging ninjas in mortal combat on your way to winning a dance competition on ice? Because, these are the tasks you're being set here, Princess. As soon as you feel you're mastering a mechanic, it's snatched away and replaced with something even more silly and fun, and all of this mayhem is so nicely animated and detailed that it's hard, as jaded as we are, not to crack a smile. Seriously, once you've seen Ninja Peach sneaking underwater with a tiny little bamboo pipe in her mouth for air, you'll never be the same, mate.
Of course, none of this constant changing and shifting would really work if it weren't all immediately accessible to even the greenest of gamers. Each of these minigames, challenges, and scraps is designed to be played with minimal button inputs. It's sometimes just the one button, in fact, or at a push you'll be required to hold a direction whilst pressing a single button, so there's really no barrier here for quite young kids indeed if instructed and supported properly by an older buddy.
Within about an hour of booting this one up, we'd fully shifted from a wary if not weary mindset to being completely and utterly engaged, genuinely having a very nice time indeed, thank-you-very-much, and that's to say nothing of the two young 'uns we were romping through it with (they were enthralled). Is it a shame there's no multiplayer? A little. It sure would be nice to all play at the same time, but y'know it's a concession worth making for a game that feels unique to itself. We've got New Super Mario Bros and Mario Wonder for that type of carnage, after all, and swapping a controller around works perfectly fine between pals. And anyway, this is about Peach, she's the star of the show this time — finally — and nobody else is sharing that limelight.
As you progress through the campaign you'll open up more floors of the Sparkle Theatre (as well as more stuff we're not allowed to mention), completing four plays on each level destroy Madame Grape's barriers and move on up to the next area. Each play has three acts through which Peach progresses and evolves as that particular hero, and you even get a whole bunch of surprisingly robust big boss battles to engage in, too. You'll need to be eagle-eyed to hoover up all the sparkles in a stage first time around (we don't think we managed it once, in fact) and there are also secret pose locations — hold in the shoulder buttons to look fabulous, darling — and a little bowtie guy hiding in every act. You can easily rack up double figures of playtime hours grabbing all of this stuff.
There's just so much more going on here than we had expected. We've said that already, but it's worth reiterating — Showtime really does throw a lot of different stuff your way. It also looks properly fantastic at points, with a nice mix of styles employed across the various stage productions you'll visit. There are loads of outfits and designs to unlock for Peach (Stella even gets her own ribbon collection) — it's Nintendo once again fully delivering on that seal of quality, innit.
Or at least it would be, if it weren't for a few niggling performance issues, which we still just never expect to see from the Big N, as the Switch — quite understandably at this point — begins to groan under the stress some seven years down the line from its initial launch. They aren't huge problems, let's be clear: the frame rate can drop and stutter here and there, once or twice quite noticeably, and there's a blurriness to handheld at points that threatens to dull the sheen of the whole endeavour. But it's not a fast-moving or challenging game, and so these bumps can be forgiven more than usual seeing as they aren't at any point directly affecting our ability to complete tasks.
And so, in the end, what we've got with Princess Peach: Showtime is a fantastic kid's game that revels in creativity and silliness, throwaway mechanics, great big goofy bosses, and just straight-up old-school fun. It's far more adventurous than we'd expected, less about fashion and more about being an all-conquering badass and, if you can look beyond the odd stutter and few patches of blurriness now and then, we reckon you'll have a great time with this one. Even more so with some young Peach fans along for the ride.
Conclusion
Princess Peach: Showtime! sees Nintendo finally give everyone's favourite imaginary princess the rollicking adventure she deserves. We had expected a rather throwaway offering here, a bunch of minigames and Mario-lite platforming maybe, but what we've got is one of the better kid-focused games on Switch. There's creativity, style, and fun to spare here, with levels packed full of secrets, cool outfits, and enough new mechanics to ensure nothing ever outstays its welcome. Come for the fashion, stay for the boss battles, slo-mo bullet dodges, and cardboard horse chases. Besides a few niggling performance issues, this is Nintendo on rather cracking form. Encore!
Comments 47
Seems great just from reading the article. But this is the kind of game I can easily wait for a sale. Hopefully in summer. Not in a rush or anything.
So, who's the developer? Which team?
Sounds pretty much exactly like what I expected after playing the demo honestly: really nice, though probably not my kind of thing (especially given how many 2024 games I've already got planned for this year). Great to see Good-Feel put out two bangers in quick succession between Mameda no Bakeru (localised version when) and now this!
Not a game for me, but this is the kind of game kids will enjoy A LOT (and adults that just want to have fun). Well done, Ninty! I'm sure this will sell very well.
@PlusFan Good Feel (the Kirby's Epic Yarn, Yoshi's Wooly Word/Crafted World devs)
"Or at least it would be, if it weren't for a few niggling performance issues, which we still just never expect to see from the Big N, as the Switch — quite understandably at this point — begins to groan under the stress some seven years down the line from its initial launch"
Sorry but no, it's not understandable at all when Mario Odyssey came out seven years ago and ran at a perfect 60fps. A game with such average looking graphics has no business struggling to run at 30fps!
I'll get it... later. I'm still trying to catch up to a lot of games of last year. The end of the Switch is approaching and I want to get more niche physical games and smaller Nintendo published games before the price spikes.
Although it definetly looks good. Another one to add to my list.
@Clyde_Radcliffe The technical reason is probably the use of Unreal Engine 4 in the game. Unreal Engine 4 can sometimes be weird to get stable framerates on Switch.
@jowy_sw Makes sense but if that's the case it was their choice to go with that engine, so there's no excuse really. I was surprised at how rough the demo felt for a Nintendo published Mario spin-off.
I mean we get it’s aimed at kids. But what about the more experienced gamer that is dedicated to collecting every single sparkle? Is it similar to other Nintendo games where there is some challenge to doing that? What is the runtime of the game? 5 hrs, 10 hrs, 15 hrs?
@Clyde_Radcliffe : Odyssey was hardly perfect if we're to break it down from a technical point of view. Yes, the frame rate was consistent, but the adaptive resolution was a constant distraction.
Either way, Nintendo have released quite a few "rough" games over the last few consoles. The Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee demo was so rough it's embarrassing (as it mostly, if not entirely, takes place in Viridian Forest, which is easily the worst performing area in the game; a rather baffling choice to sell people on the full experience).
"Bend and slap"
I beg your pardon!
@Clyde_Radcliffe It's weird because the game does not look like it is graphically intensive either. I assumed that it was because of Unreal Engine 4 because I've seen other games on Switch using it having similar issues.
The reason why that engine was used was probably because of the developer Good Feel. They seem to prefer that engine on Switch. Yoshi's Crafted World used it as well.
Exactly as I expected and the performance/resolution will most likely not bother me that much if Good Feel's other recent game, Mameda no Bakeru, is any indication (although of course I hope it can be improved through patches and/or Switch 2), can't wait to start it as soon as my physical copy arrives!
@JasonLee99
I too would like answers to these questions.
Hi,
How long is this one? Less or more than 5 hours?
Great job with this site!
For those in the UK you can get it from shopto outlet on eBay for £36.68 using code FRESH20 at the moment.
@JasonLee99 IGN’s review is saying 8 hours.
@TheExile285 Just read through it. The IGN review addresses my other question about challenge by going for 100% too. Thanks!
This game will be added to the Wishlist, so I can keep up on when it goes on sale.
My only real disappointment here is that there is no multiplayer whatsoever. Mario-style multiplayer with playable Daisy, Pauline, and Rosalina would have been a great addition.
I'm glad I pre-ordered it, and I'm excited to play it ❤️🍑
I was on the fence, but this sounds like just the ticket for the weekend!
@NintendoNewsPL @Uncle_Franklin @JasonLee99 "You can easily rack up double figures of playtime hours grabbing all of this stuff."
@dartmonkey
double figures could be anything between 10 to 99 hours.
@Uncle_Franklin ? I think it's pretty clear you can get 10+ hours out of it if you're collectible-hunting.
The fact that 1st party games have frame rate and resolution issues proves how much we need new hardware.
Thanks for the review.Reading it, I could feel the fun and excitement you had. Tomorrow can not come soon enough.
Sounds like a game, to be played for the experience. I really want to 100% games like this. It is so much fun. Everyone already playing, have a great time!
Yeah, IGN said 8 hours, but that was missing collectibles in half the stages. There are also gold rehearsal challenges which he attempted multiple times but never got a gold in any of them. I’m guessing a good 15 hours if you go for it all, maybe even more. I know I played that baker demo portion demo 5 times and still never got 2 of the sparkles. I just couldn’t get a high enough score on one section.
@Justifier Nah. We don't need a Switch 2 for atleast another 10 years. If 1st party games are suffering from technical issues, then that's a you issue.
All hail Nintendo.
Technical issues are meaningless. I hereby decree its a 10/10. And no I have not played it yet. But I have hope for the most important release of the year
@Princess_Lilly
"Technical issues are meaningless"
Not really, if the game doesn't function or constantly crashes, that's an issue.
I know you're referring to the slight issues mentioned in the review, but your comment is an inane absolute statement.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Totally agree. Regardless of the system, be it the NES or the PS5, you can always adapt your ambition to the system at hand. Or make something the system cannot handle, as in this case apparently. I understand when it happens in the case of ports from a more powerful system to a less powerful one, but in this case there is no excuse.
Sort of gives me Kirby vibes. Simple games can still be great fun. Will play.
Nice to know it seems to be a good time, even though I'm in no particular rush to play it.
I'd just like to comment that "break a leg" is such a weird expression for what it means.
"Bend and slap" made me literally LOL. Nice review!
Very excited to play this! 😍
"It's still 100% a game aimed squarely at children, mind, and there's really not a whole ton of challenge for those seeking it"
I miss when Nintendo made games that were completely appropriate for children (and fwiw I was a child) yet somehow this statement wouldn't have rung true on any level, for almost any of their games.
I think I might be done with Nintendo as a software company, in the present and future tense. I'm not saying this needs to be true for anyone else, for any reason, but the world changed, I stayed the same, and I need to be honest with myself. It's a sad day.
Full disclosure I don't have kids to share games like this with. But if I did, I would probably expose them to games with depth and challenge, the way my grandpa did for me. Super Mario Bros, Duck Hunt, and Super Mario World were games that grew with me, challenged me, inspired me creatively, and I'm just gonna say it, made me a smarter, better kid and person. (love you grandpa. missing you today. ❤️)
it's a pretty chill game but is a lot of fun!!!!
Lots of 8/10 reviews, it's being received well. My copy is in the post, so hopefully, I will be playing it tomorrow evening on release. Here's to a Peachy weekend ✨️ 😄
Hmm, technical issues… how about that.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Was this game given the same amount of development resource as Mario Odyssey?
The answer to that question should aid your understanding.
I've played a bit of the demo. Can't say I was seduced by it. Nice visually but a bit flat audibly. I'll get it cheaper some day, can't justify £35-40 for that amount of game time unless it's exceptional.
@-wc- it happens. Good luck in your journey. I’m close to where you are. No excitement in gaming these days. Nintendo’s first party doesn’t hit the same for me anymore. There is only one maybe two games a year I would want to play.
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot I'm thinking this as well since it's aimed at kids. Hesitant to pickup at full price even though I love Peach.
Tried the demo, not for me. Glad for those who are peach fans tho 🙂
@PlusFan Good Feel
Considering this is a kid's game, so no one can be dissapointed by that, and that the only listed issues are frame rate and resolution, an 8 seems a little low maybe? I know this is not a game for me, but considering the audience I was expecting a 9 if those were the only issues
I love you PJ, but I will not allow such blasphemy about Super Princess Peach, everyone should run out and get it! xD
