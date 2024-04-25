Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Update #2 [Thu 25th Apr, 2024 04:30 BST]:

First 4 Figures has now shared a "sneak peek" of its new Isabelle figure. This is scheduled to be made available at retailers in Fall 2024. Pre-orders begin next week on 2nd May 2024.





Here's a close-up of our Isabelle statue, capturing her adorable appearance and cheerful expression flawlessly!

Get $10 off:



Pre-orders open on 2nd May 2024.#Isabelle #Statue@animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/HMDSr0Z9t7 ISABELLE PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 8 DAYS!Here's a close-up of our Isabelle statue, capturing her adorable appearance and cheerful expression flawlessly!Get $10 off: https://t.co/dTV7IFAjlX Pre-orders open on 2nd May 2024. #AnimalCrossing April 24, 2024

Update #1 [Sat 20th Apr, 2024 02:45 BST]:

First 4 Figures has already shared a teaser in the form of a silhouette reveal. Pre-orders begin 2nd May 2024.





SILHOUETTE REVEAL: Isabelle's silhouette is out! She’s on her way real soon! What do you think?



Get $10 off:



Pre-orders open on 2nd May 2024.#Isabelle #Nintendo@animalcrossing @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/jXniySlvvl ISABELLE PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS!SILHOUETTE REVEAL: Isabelle's silhouette is out! She’s on her way real soon! What do you think?Get $10 off: https://t.co/dTV7IFAjlX Pre-orders open on 2nd May 2024. #AnimalCrossing April 20, 2024

Original:

First 4 Figures is known for its work on all sorts of high-quality video game game figurines, and with this in mind, it's now teasing its next Nintendo-themed one.

More precisely it's an Animal Crossing: New Horizons painted PVC status of Isabelle available in two versions. Pre-orders will open on 2nd May 2024 and sign ups get $10 off.





Animal Crossing fans, attention! Isabelle is coming to First 4 Figures! Save the date: 2nd May 2024



Two versions will be available.



Sign up here (



Check out the F4F Official… ISABELLE PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 13 DAYS!Animal Crossing fans, attention! Isabelle is coming to First 4 Figures! Save the date: 2nd May 2024Two versions will be available.Sign up here ( https://t.co/dTV7IFARbv ) and get $10 off once pre-orders are open!Check out the F4F Official… pic.twitter.com/htqQXpu2He April 19, 2024

There are no screenshots of this one just yet (or pricing details) but as soon as we know more, we'll update this post. Isabelle has been previously made available in figurine form by Nintendo's amiibo line and other company's like Good Smile and its Nendoroid line.