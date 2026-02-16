We've seen several ports come our way in the last eight months that would have been nothing more than a pipedream on Switch 1, and it looks like another title that got everyone talking on PS5 back in 2024 might make the jump to the new Nintendo hybrid, too.

We're talking about Stellar Blade, of course, the action-adventure title from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Shift Up. In the developer's latest financial report, the team discussed what it hopes to see the game achieve in 2026, noting, "We are reviewing platform expansion beyond PS5 and PC to broaden audience reach. This approach is expected to both introduce the title to new players and gradually build anticipation for the next chapter in the series".

Now, okay, there's no specific mention of Switch 2 in there, and the platform expansion is merely being reviewed at the moment, but if it's audience reach that Shift Up is after, we struggle to think of a better destination than Nintendo's latest.

"We expect 2026 to be a year in which more users experience the existing title while momentum and anticipation builds toward the next phase of the Stellar Blade franchise," the note concludes.

Stellar Blade enjoyed PS5 exclusivity for the best part of a year before the PC version was released in June 2025. With its sequel now in development, it makes sense that the team would want to broaden its reach to attract as big an audience as possible, it just remains to be seen whether Switch 2 or a straight-up Xbox Series port is the way to do it.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more info this year, and will keep you updated with any juicy Switch 2 nuggets.