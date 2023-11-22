It's time for this year's Black Friday sales, and Nintendo of America's Switch eShops are full of Black Friday discounts as part of its Cyber Deals sale. You'll find a large selection of discounted Switch games with some big savings to be made until the sale ends on December 3rd, 2023.

With so many games discounted, it can be hard to know where to start. Our wishlists are overflowing as it is, so below we've rounded up every game in the Nintendo's Black Friday 'Cyber Deals' sale that we've awarded 9/10 or higher*. We've got an equivalent guide for European Switch gamers, but while both sales include some of the same games, they're not identical.

Note. We've given sale prices in USD with the percentage discount — commensurate savings can be found on eShops across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. We'll be updating this guide if new games are added.

If you're looking to stock up on eShop credit, we can help you out with an extra 5% saving on top of the ones listed below — check out our store and use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Okay, let's take a look at the cream of the eShop crop...

* This took a long time to compile and it's possible we missed one or two! Let us know in the comments if you spot an NL niner that we've overlooked.

Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Valve Corporation / Developer: Valve Release Date: 28th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$6.79 (-66%) It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years since have not diminished their immense impact. To now have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy. If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago. If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.



Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Persona Team Release Date: 19th Jan 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2023 ( UK/EU )

















$12.99 (-35%) Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.

Thumper (Switch eShop) Publisher: Drool / Developer: Drool Release Date: 18th May 2017 ( USA ) / 18th May 2017 ( UK/EU )









$3.99 (-80%) Thumper is a fantastic video game, an extravagant rhythm experience that's also a brutal assault on the senses. It's extremely difficult - painfully so at times - yet we feel the need to persevere, retrying tough stages over and over again. Even when that's done, the drive for better ranks remains simply because the game compels us to play on. The only real flaw of Thumper, in actual fact, is that it offers so little respite and no 'easy' mode for players. Some may scoff at that, saying it's a game designed to be tough, but the downside is that without that optional concession the game will be inaccessible and impenetrable for some players. That's a pity, as for those up for the challenge it's a wonderful — albeit gruelling — gaming experience.

Quake (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software Release Date: 19th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$3.29 (-67%) Quake returns in a feature-rich remaster that delicately updates the classic FPS, adding lots of optional bells and whistles, packing in a ton of content, and delivering the definitive way to play this 25-year-old masterpiece in the process. There's a wealth of online and co-op options here, a glorious new expansion to blast through from MachineGames, super slick performance in both docked and handheld modes and it's all available at a cracking price point. This really is a stellar port of one gaming's true greats and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







$14.99 (-40%) Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Dead Cells $29.95

£23.18

Amazon (US)

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















$4.79 (-40%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Eschatos (Switch eShop) Publisher: Qute / Developer: Qute Release Date: 13th Jan 2022 ( USA ) / 13th Jan 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$13.49 (-50%) The ultimate M-KAI package, this three-strong historical evolution is the purest distillation of the developer’s vision for the shoot-em-up. Eschatos’ beautiful bombast will suck you in, fire up the adrenaline, and spit you back out with an instant just-one-more-go mindset. If that’s not worth diving into, why are you playing games at all?