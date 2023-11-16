Black Friday 2022 Nintendo

Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is almost here once again!

This year's Black Friday bonanza officially gets underway on Friday 24th November and is sure to provide fantastic deals on Nintendo Switch games, eShop credit, controllers, accessories, and more. Some retailers are actually kicking things off early, with some deals already appearing as we speak.

We'll be updating this page with all of the best deals tthroughout the event, from now right up until Cyber Monday (the last day of the sales on 27th November). Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2023 (US)

Black Friday deals are already starting to appear ahead of the big day. We can expect lots more than this as we get nearer to the event, but here are some top choices for any eager holiday shoppers out there...

Or, shop ALL Black Friday deals at your preferred retailer:

Nintendo Life Store (5% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY) | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart | Target

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $70
Hardware » Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch Lite - Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition + Game
Nintendo Switch Lite - Isabelle's Aloha Edition + Game
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Inc. Game + 3 Mo. Switch Online)
Games » Switch Games

Pokémon Shining Pearl
New Pokémon Snap
Pokemon Sword
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle
Super Mario Party
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Bravely Default 2
Accessories » Switch Accessories

Insten Joy-Con Charger for Nintendo Switch
Insten 2-Pack Switch Screen Protector
Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2023 (UK)

And here are the best early Black Friday deals that have landed in the UK. Expect lots more savings when Black Friday comes around on 24th November...

Or, shop ALL Black Friday deals at your preferred retailer:

Nintendo Life Store (5% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY) | Currys | Argos

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Hardware » Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle - Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle - Coral
Games » Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Violet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Scarlet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 4 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Party + JoyCon Bundle - Pastel Purple/Green
Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Party [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Odyssey [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 1+2 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Download Code - UK/EU]
Disney Illusion Island [Download Code - UK/EU]
Detective Pikachu Returns [Download Code - UK/EU]
Accessories » Headsets

Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - The Legend of Zelda
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Super Mario (Red)
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Pokémon Pikachu
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Animal Crossing
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Splatoon 2
STEELSERIES Arctis 7X+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset - Black
LOGITECH G PRO X 7.1 Gaming Headset - Black
RAZER BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset - Black
True Wireless Sound Earphones - Super Mario (Blue)
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - Animal Crossing Isabelle
Headphones (Wired) - Pokémon Pokéball
Headphones (Wired) - Pokémon Pikachu
Children's Headphones (Wireless) - Super Mario
Children's Headphones (Wireless) - Mario Kart
Accessories » Gaming Chairs

ANDASEAT Phantom 3 Series Gaming Chair - Elegant Black
ANDASEAT Phantom 3 Series Gaming Chair - Ash Grey
X Rocker Neo Storm 4.1 Audio Neo Motion LED Gaming Chair Rating 4.30005 out of 5 (50)
Switch Online Subscriptions

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online - 3 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (Family Membership)
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (Individual Membership)
Lego

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course
Let us know if you treat yourself to any of the great Black Friday deals listed above, and feel free to share any other tempting finds in the comments.