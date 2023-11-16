Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is almost here once again!
This year's Black Friday bonanza officially gets underway on Friday 24th November and is sure to provide fantastic deals on Nintendo Switch games, eShop credit, controllers, accessories, and more. Some retailers are actually kicking things off early, with some deals already appearing as we speak.
We'll be updating this page with all of the best deals tthroughout the event, from now right up until Cyber Monday (the last day of the sales on 27th November). Happy shopping!
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2023 (US)
Black Friday deals are already starting to appear ahead of the big day. We can expect lots more than this as we get nearer to the event, but here are some top choices for any eager holiday shoppers out there...
Or, shop ALL Black Friday deals at your preferred retailer:
Nintendo Life Store (5% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY) | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart | Target
eShop Credit
Hardware » Switch Hardware
Games » Switch Games
Accessories » Switch Accessories
Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2023 (UK)
And here are the best early Black Friday deals that have landed in the UK. Expect lots more savings when Black Friday comes around on 24th November...
Or, shop ALL Black Friday deals at your preferred retailer:
Nintendo Life Store (5% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY) | Currys | Argos
eShop Credit
Hardware » Switch Hardware
Games » Switch Games
Accessories » Headsets
Accessories » Gaming Chairs
Switch Online Subscriptions
Lego
If you're interested in browsing more fantastic gaming deals this Black Friday, make sure to check out the best PlayStation Black Friday deals and the best Xbox Black Friday deals over on our sister sites.
Let us know if you treat yourself to any of the great Black Friday deals listed above, and feel free to share any other tempting finds in the comments.
Comments 29
Nier Automata on Game.co.uk for £24 is an insanely good deal on a very recently launched title. Although I think it launched with an RRP of maybe £35.
Amazon UK also has it for £25.
Monster Train First Class 50% off
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon 20% off
Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe 50% off
TMNT Cowabunga Collection 30% off
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bund. 25% off
Blossom Tails II 20% off
Card Shark 25% off
Are ones that I am taking a hard look at!
I just got Monster Hunter Stories 2 for $25 at Gamestop.
Agree with @RupeeClock Nier at £23.99 on Game is great – they also have TMNT Shredder’s Revenge at £22.99 which is a steal
https://www.game.co.uk/en/m/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-shredders-revenge-2886238
@LEGEND_MARIOID Do yourself a favour and get Monster Train, easily one of my favourite roguelites on Switch.
Got MLB The Show 22 for £10 - 80% off! On the online store.
Seeing as it’s practically impossible to buy physically for a good price in the UK, I happily sacrificed some downloaded games to the ether - Animal Crossing, Doom 3 and Planescape Torment, RIP.
@FatWormBlowsASparky Same in the US. I just bought it for $10. Pretty good deal.
@mjharper
I’ve not played The Show for years and I’m not hearing any organ musical jingles this time. You wouldn’t know if they’ve been taken out do you? They really added to the atmosphere.
Saving for a Steam Deck so I can try all the mods NL is constantly posting about so they'll have to come up with one mighty sale to get my coin.
My haul was small this year but I honestly have plenty to play.
I love how Sonic Frontiers is already 50% off
Amazon and Best Buy had persona 5 royal for $29.99 and Pac-Man world re pac for $19.99 on Amazon.
I snagged Monster Hunter Stories 2 from the eshop for 2/3rds off. When I see a game on my wishlist for significantly better than 50% off it's hard to resist, even when my backlog is too long.
For some reason there are a lot of games where the extended version with all DLC is on sale but the original game is not (Minecraft dungeons for example). For one game I saw 'DLC + game' was cheaper than just the game. Weirdness.
Buy. Consume. Obey.
It’s been good shopping this year. Got physical copies No No Kuni for $20, Nier for $29, Persona 5 for $29, and Assassins Creed Rebel Collection $9.
Don’t know if I’d call it a ‘deal’ but both Metroid Dread and Pokémon Legends Arceus physical copies are on sale on Amazon (US) for $47.99 right now (20% off)
Catherine Full Body for $12.50 is a great deal for anyone who hasn't played it yet.
What a load of tosh!
A dollar off that pokemon mug is hard to turn down....
US Amazon now has Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 each.
Atari 50 standard edition is $30.
Two Point Campus is $25.
Them's Fightin' Herds is $20.
@mjharper where was the deal at for this baseball game?
I picked up Pac-Man World RePac from Amazon at $20. The PAC-Man Museum Plus ($20), TMNT, and Capcom Fighting Collection games are also on sale.
I have a PowerA dread controller, it's great for me. I had a similar one with Link but I managed to make the right stick drift and it was a gift from another country so replacement was a no no. This one looks solid, would recommend for ppl who don't mind the lightweightness or clicky buttons
Have I got to make another account? As my Nintendo life detail are not working
@Lord
"What a load of tosh!"
"tosh"?
@Mario500 If you're asking what "what a load of tosh" means, it means rubbish. If you're asking what's rubbish, I can't help you there.
@TeaCatherine
"If you're asking what 'what a load of tosh' means, it means rubbish."
Answer: only "tosh".
@Mario500 You're welcome for the answer, if you're outside the UK you probably wouldn't know the phrase.
Snatched the 1 TB MicroSD since it was barely above $100 after taxes
black friday this year is going to be on black friday!
credits roll
Why does this article keep getting updated even though nothing is getting added?
Tap here to load 29 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...