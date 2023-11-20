And just like clockwork, North America has followed Europe with its eShop discounts today with the Cyber Deals sale.

Kicking off today, from 20th November until 3rd December 11:59pm PT, you can save up to 50% off of some huge Nintendo titles as well as some third-party hits.

Well, let's not wait any longer, shall we? Here's are some of the highlights from the North American eShop Cyber Deals sale:

Game Discount Sale Price

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions 75% $49.99 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon 40% $41.99 Bayonetta 3 30% $41.99 Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda + Cadence of Hyrule Season Pass 30% $27.98 Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course 28% $19.43 Dark Souls: Remastered 50% $19.99 Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise 50% $24.99 Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate Edition 40%

$41.99 Dragon Quest Builders 30%

$34.99 Dragon Quest Builders 2 30% $34.99 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition 30%

$34.99 Fae Farm 25%

$44.99 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes 30% $41.99 Fire Emblem Engage 30%

$41.99 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition 50%

$29.99 Just Dance 2024 Edition 33% $40.15 Kirby and the Forgotten Land 30%

$41.99 Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition 40%

$23.99 LEGO 2K Drive 50% $29.99 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition 70% $20.99 Live A Live 30% $34.99 Luigi's Mansion 3 33% $39.99 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 58% $25.15 Minecraft Legends 50% $19.99 MLB The Show 23 83% $9.99 MythForce 33% $20.09 Persona 3 Portable 35% $12.99 Red Dead Redemption 30% $34.99 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Deluxe Edition 40% $23.99 Sifu 50% $19.99 Slay the Spire 65% $8.74 SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy 40% $29.99 Sonic Frontiers 60% $23.99 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake 20% $31.99 Super Mario Odyssey 33% $39.99 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection 50% $19.99 Tetris Effect: Connected 50% $19.99 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition 50% $34.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening 30% $41.99 Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50% $14.99 Tunic 30% $20.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country 30% $27.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 30% $41.99 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition 30% $41.99 Yoshi's Crafted World 33% $39.99

Those aren't all the discounts on the eShop, so if you want to scroll through all of the discounts available now, head on over to the eShop itself!

