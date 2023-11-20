Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life
And just like clockwork, North America has followed Europe with its eShop discounts today with the Cyber Deals sale.
Kicking off today,
from 20th November until 3rd December 11:59pm PT, you can save up to 50% off of some huge Nintendo titles as well as some third-party hits.
Well, let's not wait any longer, shall we? Here's are some of the highlights from the North American eShop Cyber Deals sale:
Game
Discount
Sale Price
Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions
75%
$49.99
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
40%
$41.99
Bayonetta 3
30%
$41.99
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda + Cadence of Hyrule Season Pass
30%
$27.98
Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course
28%
$19.43
Dark Souls: Remastered
50%
$19.99
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise
50%
$24.99
Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate Edition
40%
$41.99
Dragon Quest Builders
30%
$34.99
Dragon Quest Builders 2
30%
$34.99
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
30%
$34.99
Fae Farm
25%
$44.99
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
30%
$41.99
Fire Emblem Engage
30%
$41.99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition
50%
$29.99
Just Dance 2024 Edition
33%
$40.15
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
30%
$41.99
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition
40%
$23.99
LEGO 2K Drive
50%
$29.99
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
70%
$20.99
Live A Live
30%
$34.99
Luigi's Mansion 3
33%
$39.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
58%
$25.15
Minecraft Legends
50%
$19.99
MLB The Show 23
83%
$9.99
MythForce
33%
$20.09
Persona 3 Portable
35%
$12.99
Red Dead Redemption
30%
$34.99
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Deluxe Edition
40%
$23.99
Sifu
50%
$19.99
Slay the Spire
65%
$8.74
SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
40%
$29.99
Sonic Frontiers
60%
$23.99
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
20%
$31.99
Super Mario Odyssey
33%
$39.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
50%
$19.99
Tetris Effect: Connected
50%
$19.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
50%
$34.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
30%
$41.99
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
50%
$14.99
Tunic
30%
$20.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
30%
$27.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
30%
$41.99
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
30%
$41.99
Yoshi's Crafted World
33%
$39.99
Those aren't all the discounts on the eShop, so if you want to scroll through all of the discounts available now, head on over to
the eShop itself!
