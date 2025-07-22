Summer is still sizzling, and now the savings have made their way across the Atlantic and to the fair lands of Europe.

Nintendo of Europe has kicked off its Summer Sale today and from now until 3rd August 2025, you'll be able to save tons of hundreds of games for your Switch and Switch 2.

But wait, with hundreds on offer, however will you choose? Well, we're back with another round-up of all the games in the sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher. As always, these are listed in alphabetical order with their current sale price in GBP alongside the discount percentage (you'll find all EUR savings on the respective eShops).

Phew. Alrighty then, it's time to load up your consoles for the great summer holidays:

1000xRESIST (Switch eShop) Publisher: Fellow Traveller / Developer: Sunset Visitor Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU ) £12.56 (-25%) 1000xResist is developer Sunset Visitor wearing its experiences on its sleeve, debuting a beautiful, heartfelt game with one of the best-written stories we’ve ever experienced. Switch port and minor gameplay issues aside, this stands as one of the most memorable games we’ve ever played. Confident in its convictions and empathetic with its words, 1000xResist is an important piece of art and a testament to the creativity of indie developers.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Vanillaware Release Date: 12th Apr 2022 ( USA ) / 12th Apr 2022 ( UK/EU ) £12.49 (-75%) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end. This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU ) £3.45 (-45%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.



Abzu (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Giant Squid Release Date: 29th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) £3.74 (-75%) Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies. Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Abzû has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score, and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. Abzû isn't a game about winning, but about the journey (no pun intended) you take getting there.



Alisa Developer's Cut (Switch eShop) Publisher: Top Hat Studios / Developer: Casper Croes Release Date: 6th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU ) £11.32 (-30%) Alisa Developer's Cut is an excellent homage to classic survival horror that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark. From the tank controls to the cheesy voiceover work, it nails almost every aspect, providing an experience that feels like it was ripped straight from the '90s. Its overall appeal will likely be limited to those who are intimately familiar with survival horror, but if that's you, then strap yourself in for one of the best examples of the genre to date.



Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU ) £1.88 (-86%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.



Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU ) £10.49 (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

