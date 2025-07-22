Summer is still sizzling, and now the savings have made their way across the Atlantic and to the fair lands of Europe.
Nintendo of Europe has kicked off its Summer Sale today and from now until 3rd August 2025, you'll be able to save tons of hundreds of games for your Switch and Switch 2.
But wait, with hundreds on offer, however will you choose? Well, we're back with another round-up of all the games in the sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher. As always, these are listed in alphabetical order with their current sale price in GBP alongside the discount percentage (you'll find all EUR savings on the respective eShops).
Phew. Alrighty then, it's time to load up your consoles for the great summer holidays:
1000xRESIST (Switch eShop)
£12.56 (-25%)
1000xResist is developer Sunset Visitor wearing its experiences on its sleeve, debuting a beautiful, heartfelt game with one of the best-written stories we’ve ever experienced. Switch port and minor gameplay issues aside, this stands as one of the most memorable games we’ve ever played.
Confident in its convictions and empathetic with its words, 1000xResist is an important piece of art and a testament to the creativity of indie developers.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
£12.49 (-75%)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end.
This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again.
A Short Hike (Switch eShop)
£3.45 (-45%)
A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain.
It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play.
An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.
Abzu (Switch eShop)
£3.74 (-75%)
Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies.
Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Abzû has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score, and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. Abzû isn't a game about winning, but about the journey (no pun intended) you take getting there.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Switch)
£24.99 (-50%)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the absolute pinnacle of the series and despite coming to Switch over five years after other platforms, this 'impossible' Switch conversion does very little to degrade the experience. Long-time franchise players and military aviation enthusiasts will be overwhelmed by the fan service at every turn, from craters on the ground to airplanes, liveries, callsigns, and emblems shouting out to previous entries.
We understand the genre is uniquely niche, but if this is your first foray into the franchise, this conversion is a perfect gateway into this rich, revered series. You get tons of content and an epic single-player campaign wrapped up in triple-A presentation that delivers the most comprehensive portable experience ever from Project Aces.
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (Switch)
£8.74 (-75%)
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is one of the most interesting visual novels we’ve played through in a while. The murder mystery at its heart is brought to life by some great writing and quirky characters alongside the satisfyingly integrated, beautifully balanced Psync puzzle elements.
Even with some minor control issues, there is a lot to love in this game even if you never picked up the original. Highly recommended if you're even a little bit curious.
Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)
£9.99 (-23%)
Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released.
It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.
Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.
Alisa Developer's Cut (Switch eShop)
£11.32 (-30%)
Alisa Developer's Cut is an excellent homage to classic survival horror that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark. From the tank controls to the cheesy voiceover work, it nails almost every aspect, providing an experience that feels like it was ripped straight from the '90s.
Its overall appeal will likely be limited to those who are intimately familiar with survival horror, but if that's you, then strap yourself in for one of the best examples of the genre to date.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
£1.88 (-86%)
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library.
Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)
£10.49 (-50%)
Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.
But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop)
£8.09 (-50%)
Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure
Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on.
The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.
(pssst, the first game is also on sale too for £3.74, and we gave that one a 10/10)
Fell Seal is also on sale, a nice indie TRPG.
Nice to see such a sale also in Europe at last, happy for those going for any of these games thanks to it (maybe me included although we'll see - there are some recent physical releases such as Patapon for example that I'd like to get first and foremost)!
Ah, another opportunity to put some weight to my backlog
I wish I could play 1000xRESIST again for the first time.
A lot on sale, even physical, which is nice. I might splash some dough for Persona 5 Strikers and hopefully Pikmin 4 will stay at its currently reduced price of € 40 until friday, when my payday is.
The only game(s) I am waiting to be discounted atm are the famicom detective games. Might never happen...
@AlanaHagues Trails from Zero is 30% off, not 80%.
112 games I should pick up. Steady on NL, that's a lot of £ and backlog. I like your ambition though 👍
I picked up Deadcraft for £3.99. Really enjoying it
I'd like to get Botany Manor, but annoyingly it's still incompatible with the Switch 2.
