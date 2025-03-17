It's been 84 years since Nintendo first announced that the next chapter in the Metroid Prime series was in development. Then, in 1957, an apology was issued as the platform holder took things back to the drawing board, restarting development and shifting production from partner dev Bandai Namco back to Prime series founders Retro Studios.

Okay, the exact dates are a little off there, but for fans of the series it feels like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been in the works for an awfully long time. Back in 2017, the Switch's launch year, there was little question as to which console MP4 would arrive on, but news of the developmental reboot in 2019 gave some of us pause. Even small projects can take several years to come to fruition, and with Retro apparently starting over from scratch, would a flagship game like MP4 see the light of day before the Switch's successor landed?

As it turns out, Switch 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are sharing a launch year, and everything Nintendo has said to this point suggests that the game will launch for the original Switch. However, that doesn't preclude the possibility of an enhanced Switch 2 version, even if the OG Switch game is playable via backwards compatibility.

Recent rumours suggest that Nintendo may be seeking to position the game as Switch 2's Breath of the Wild, a cross-gen title launching across both systems. Let's check in with Team NL to get their thoughts on this particular take, starting with the team's premier Primer...

Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

I firmly believe that Nintendo will launch a native Switch 2 version of Prime 4.

Here's the thing... Metroid is no Pokémon. Legends Z-A will be absolutely fine launching solely on the OG Switch thanks to the power of its name alone. Prime 4 won't benefit from that and I fear it will be perceived as a lesser product if its relegated to eight-year-old hardware while fans are just getting to grips with Switch 2.

Backwards compatibility muddies the water a bit, for sure, but Sony and Microsoft have both demonstrated a willingness to release native PS5 and Series X|S versions of games also available on prior generations. I see no reason why Nintendo can't do something similar. At a push, it could opt for a similar approach to Zelda: Twilight Princess and stagger the release, even if it's only a week or two. Get the Switch 2 version out first, then follow up with the OG. Chuck in a £10/$10 upgrade option and boom, you're good to go.

In terms of what kind of benefits Prime 4 would get from a native Switch 2 release, I'm not expecting a major upgrade, but certainly a bump in resolution and maybe some cheeky ray tracing here and there. Nothing that leaves those who opt for the OG version feeling left out.