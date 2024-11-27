Anniversary 20 Years On, Metroid Prime 2 Represents The Franchise At Its Experimental Best Crossing worlds

The problem we have here is that although Samus Hunter has been right about a couple of claims in recent months – such as a cheeky nod towards the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles X and a tease that would quickly tie in with the Donkey Kong expansion at Super Nintendo World – they'd need to have a few more under their belt before we put serious weight behind their information regarding Echoes. As for Jeff Grubb, we certainly respect him, but his previous reports of Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD Switch ports (a.k.a, the "Zelda blowout" that, at the time of writing, hasn't happened) have dented some fans' confidence.

There is, however, reason to believe that an Echoes remaster (and possibly a Corruption remaster) could launch within the suggested timeframe. Nintendo has, where possible, been quite partial to having one significant Switch release per month throughout the Switch's lifespan, and given that the success of the original Metroid Prime Remastered's February launch, its sequels could well follow suit. We could certainly imagine Nintendo hosting a Direct presentation or cheekily shadow-dropping Echoes and Corruption on the second anniversary of the first game.

Either way, it just wouldn't feel right for the Switch to play host to Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond without Echoes and Corruption. Granted, Beyond's 'big bad' Sylux doesn't show up until a very brief cameo at the end of Corruption, but it makes sense for Nintendo to allow players who might have missed out on the originals to catch up on the story so far.

To Grubb's credit, he likened Nintendo's potential plans for the Prime trilogy to that of Pikmin, and it certainly sounds plausible: both of the original Pikmin games on Gamecube received basic remasters on the Switch shortly before the launch of Pikmin 4 in 2023, allowing new or lapsed players to play catch up before diving into the new entry. There's still time for Prime 2 and Prime 3 to receive the same (or hopefully better) treatment, and we're keeping all of our fingers and toes crossed.