When Metroid Prime Remastered launched on 9th February 2023, we were utterly convinced that its sequels, Prime 2: Echoes and Prime 3: Corruption, would follow suit sometime after. Now that 2025 is fast approaching, our certainty has waned, yet we remain confident that Nintendo will complete the saga on Switch before Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches. The question, however, is when.
Fresh rumours of an early 2025 launch have surfaced thanks to a social media user by the name of Samus Hunter, a self-described leaker whose credibility has been, shall we say, spotty at the best of times. In sharing the recent news of an official Metroid Prime trilogy art book from publisher Piggyback, they stated that a remaster of Echoes would arrive at some point between Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (16th Jan 2025) and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (20th March 2025).
Jeff Grubb, who has been known to tease potential future projects from Nintendo, expressed his belief in Samus Hunter's claims in an episode of the 'Last of the Nintendogs' podcast, reiterating previous claims that the game is likely "done" and Nintendo is simply waiting for the opportune moment to release it.