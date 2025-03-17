If you can believe it, we are a little over two weeks out from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. While we're all ready and waiting for more news from Nintendo's next console, some folks believe they already have an inkling of one of the showcase's key players (thanks for the heads up, Notebook Check).

Reece Reilly, the host of the Kiwi Talkz podcast, recently took to BlueSky with the heavy hint that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be making quite the splash at the Switch 2 Direct. "Nintendo & Retro were keeping their cards close to their chest with Metroid Prime 4 for this exact moment," Reilly teased, "The true unveiling will blow everything else in the direct out of the water".

In the same thread on Twitter, the Kiwi Talkz host said he was "90% certain" that Prime 4 will be in the showcase, though he clarified that "Nintendo are constantly tweaking directs right down to the last minute," leaving himself a little bit of wiggle room.

In less than a month in the Switch 2 direct you'll see that Nintendo & Retro were keeping their cards close to their chest with Metroid Prime 4 for this exact moment. The true unveiling will blow everything else in the direct out of the water. — Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz.bsky.social) 2025-03-14T01:50:12.589Z

Ever since we got our first proper look at Beyond in the June 2024 Direct, Nintendo has made clear that it's coming to Switch (or, 'Switch 1', as we're all now apparently calling it). Of course, we always assumed that the title would be playable on Switch 2 thanks to the joys of backwards compatibility, but Reilly's tease implies that Prime 4 will be a noteworthy title for the upcoming console.

Might Beyond end up being in a BOTW situation, with Nintendo releasing two versions to bridge the console gap? Is there a chance that just a 'Switch 1' edition will be released, but Switch 2 owners can see a technical boost à la PS4-PS5? Is this just another Switch 2 rumour and we're reading too much into it?

As ever, this is nothing more than a rumour for the time being, so take any MP4 hopes with a pinch of salt for now. Hey, it's only two weeks until we get to officially see what Nintendo has up its sleeve.