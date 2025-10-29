Given the series' success, the dev resources allocated are a popular discussion topic, too. If Pokémon is the biggest franchise on the planet, why isn't The Pokémon Company putting Naughty Dog-level budgets on these games? A recent (still-unverified) leak of various Pokémon-related material reportedly suggests that Scarlet and Violet's budget was $21.8 million.

Now, many a small developer would kill for a budget like that, but for games that sell this well, a budget of $22 million is modest compared to many AAA games on other consoles. Perhaps there's something there: whatever triple-A means exactly in 2025, Pokémon...just isn't. Has it ever been?

Modern Pokémon's problem is a lack of ambition. Say what you like about Pokémon GO, but it injected something totally fresh and captivating. And it did so nearly a decade ago, eight months before Switch launched. I gave myself an RSI playing that in Hong Kong, such was the curiosity and joy it inspired, the ol' surprise and delight. [insert tasteless joke about more recent Pokémon games inspiring personal injury of a different nature here]

TPC giving the mainline series a breather last year felt like tacit acknowledgement that they'd made too many trips to the well and had come back with a muddy bucket. A year to regroup seemed prudent to prevent an MCU-style glut of product and waning enthusiasm.

But is enthusiasm actually waning for Pokémon? ZA's early sales figures suggest 'nope', although speaking to the NL team, there's a general sentiment which doesn't bode well. A sampling:

"Modern entries try to convey a sense of freedom, yet constantly stop you in your tracks to explain something excruciatingly simple step-by-step. They've lost that sense of discovery." "I’m always more excited to boot up Ruby/Sapphire or Black/White than the latest entry — and I think that’s because I always need to clarify the newbies with a “Yeah, it’s pretty rough, but…” to justify my enjoyment." "There are no surprises anymore."

Then again, we're not kids anymore; naturally, they're the franchise focus. There's an influx of fresh players every generation, and no impetus for TPC to push the envelope when the base proposition of catching 'em all is still so addictive and profitable. Candy doesn't go out of fashion, does it? We're not kicking down doors at Cadbury's or Hershey's demanding they reinvent chocolate.

But just contrast this to Nintendo's own approach to Mario. Just the other day, we saw Nintendo luminaries stressing that Mario will only survive if his games evolve and the developers continue to innovate. What's the last mainline Mario game that surprised me? Wonder, probably. The last one. Perhaps to a fault ("Okay, what's this zany Wonder Flower going to do?"), but who could deny being surprised and fairly delighted?

Looking further afield, I wonder (heh) if Palworld's success is partly attributable not to its 'Pokémon-with-guns' flavour — as if dropping a cache of firearms into Pokémon was the only way to appeal to adults — but its ambition to take the formula in a different direction. Looking like a proper next-(current-)gen game doesn't hurt, but at least Pocketpair is trying something, risking something.

Likewise, with Cassette Beasts, Temtem, and many other excellent monster catchers, indie devs have picked up the Beastieball and run with it. I remember thinking that the brilliant Okami was a death knell for traditional Zelda in 2006. I've likened it in the past to outside devs finally mastering the grammar Nintendo established with Ocarina. It took a decade, but Nintendo did finally respond - they did reinvent chocolate with BOTW. (Yes, I know a Toblerone and a video game are very different things; please let me have this laboured metaphor.)

It's worth acknowledging that Game Freak does try new things, too, even if the pace of progress is glacial. As Alana said, ZA's battle mechanics are the best thing about it, and while the many and various Pokémon spin-off games can feel like free-to-play potshots, or half-baked ideas not intriguing enough to sustain a whole game, TPC does experiment with Pokémon. Pokopia looks fun! If only the mainline series could inspire such excitement.

What does the future of Pokémon look like, then? Well, the leaks are out there if you're curious. But it feels to me that lapsed Trainers and uberfans alike are starting to align in their 'it is what it is' resignation. 'Phoned-in' isn't fair to the developers who work so hard on these games, but from the outside looking in, they deserve more time and resources.

That the games look like they'd run fine on a PS3 isn't the point; Pokémon conquered the world from a Game Boy in 1996. The real issue is that the series itself feels like a fund-sucking machine fuelled by 'that'll do' energy more than an endeavour to surprise and delight. It could — and really should — be so much more.