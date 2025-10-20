The latest Pokémon adventure has landed on the Switch and Switch, letting players roam about a much-expanded rendition of Lumiose City from X & Y.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A has received some fairly mixed reception so far, though it seems most are in agreement that although it might not be the prettiest game ever made (far from it!), the new real-time battle system is pretty solid. The Switch 2 Edition is currently sitting at 80 on Metacritic.
In our own 7/10 review (for the Switch 2 version), we said that Z-A "should be celebrated for its fabulous real-time combat and its largely smooth jump to the Switch 2, but in condensing things down to one single location, it loses part of the Pokémon magic that Arceus and many other entries managed to amplify".