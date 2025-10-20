Legends Z-A
The latest Pokémon adventure has landed on the Switch and Switch, letting players roam about a much-expanded rendition of Lumiose City from X & Y.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has received some fairly mixed reception so far, though it seems most are in agreement that although it might not be the prettiest game ever made (far from it!), the new real-time battle system is pretty solid. The Switch 2 Edition is currently sitting at 80 on Metacritic.

In our own 7/10 review (for the Switch 2 version), we said that Z-A "should be celebrated for its fabulous real-time combat and its largely smooth jump to the Switch 2, but in condensing things down to one single location, it loses part of the Pokémon magic that Arceus and many other entries managed to amplify".

So, have you picked up Legends Z-A on the Switch or Switch 2 yet? If so, we're eager to hear what you'd personally score it out of 10. And don't worry if you haven't bought it yet or you feel you haven't progressed very far – you can always come back at a later date and provide your score when you're ready.

If you've already rated the game in our database, good job! You won't need to vote in the below polls since your will have already counted. Again though, feel free to change it if you like.

We've got two polls this time: one for the Switch 2 Edition, and one for the OG Switch, so be sure to vote in the correct one!

