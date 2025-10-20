8/10

I have some concerns in the game (such as locking certain Megas behind online matches and DLC).

Initially, my expectations for Z-A went from excited to concern to disappointment prior to release. However, when I played the game, I was really having so much fun with it. I thought that the exploration being restricted within the city will get dull easily but tbh, I'm having fun exploring. The wild zones definitely could be better but it's not so bad. Voice acting will make the game better but not a deal-breaker for me. I also like how fast-paced the battles. I'm also liking the characters in this game, especially Emma.

My only gripes so far (aside from the locking of certain Megas behind DLC and online battles) are the unskippable dialogues (which can be a frustrating thing when I replay this game again), and lack of rides. It's fun to explore the city but I wish we could at least get a bike for faster travel. Lastly, and this might be a spoiler but an immediate leap of rank in-game, I mean, I guess it's to avoid burnt out but still, the whole point is that we're suppose to work our way up instead of giving to us freely. Lastly, lack of hairstyles, like, come on, I know there will be more once the DLC comes out but the selection of hairstyle in this game is so disappointing.

Overall, this is a fun Pokémon game, definitely a different experience from Legends Arceus but it has its own merits. This is probably my favorite Switch 2 game so far.