Now, let's make like a Wailord and dive right in...

Coromon (Switch eShop) Publisher: Freedom Games / Developer: TRAGsoft Release Date: 21st Jul 2022 ( USA ) / 21st Jul 2022 ( UK/EU )













It's Pokémon, but: With built-in Nuzlocke modes and simpler type-matching! If imitation is the highest form of flattery, then Coromon is the greatest love letter ever written. It makes no secret that it has been inspired by classic Pokémon titles, particularly those from the Game Boy Advance era. It stops just short of being a direct imitation of those games but was clearly created to cater to fans who loved those generations and have been craving more of them.

